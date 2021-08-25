Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the final season of Goliath. The legal drama series premiered back in 2016 and sees Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton as a disgraced lawyer who gets a shot at redemption after taking cases against big companies, also called "Goliaths." The fourth and final season is set to premiere on September 24.

Contrary to what it has been doing with other original shows, Amazon will release Goliath’s entire eight-episode season all at once for viewers to binge-watch. The episodes will premiere simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The trailer brings Billy McBride (Thornton) back from the dead and suggests this experience will propel him to do something relevant as he takes on one of the biggest pharmaceutical lawsuits in history. Also, there is a bit of boxing and car racing.

Aside from Thornton, Goliath features Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, Haley Joel Osment, and J.K. Simmons. Goliath hails from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

The final season of Goliath premieres September 24 on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4:

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

