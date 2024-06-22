The Big Picture Mobster movies like 'Gomorrah' reveal the gritty reality of Naples mob life through captivating, non-glorified storytelling.

Mobster movies deep dive into the dark criminal underworlds where corruption and amorality abound in often brutal and surprising ways. Their appeal is long-standing, from Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather to Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning film The Irishman. What these mobster movies do best is make accessible a secret world that is foreign to most and sublimate the chaos and the violence through deeply personal and sometimes profoundly relatable characters, always asking ourselves whether the ends justify the means. Gomorrah (2008) is an Italian crime drama directed by Matteo Garrone, who reportedly conspired with real mafia members to get the film made. The film is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Roberto Saviano, who spent eight years under armed guard after receiving death threats for exposing mafia secrets in the book. The film is gritty, brutal, and terrifyingly real.

What Is ‘Gomorrah’ About?

Mob films are dramatized cultural explorations, a type of docu-drama that seeks to connect an audience with a segment of society they may be wholly unfamiliar with. Gomorrah brings its audience into the mean streets of Naples and exposes the line where culture and crime connect. The film tells the story of the Casalesi clan within the Camorra, a Naples-based crime syndicate. After an assassination in a hair salon, a feud erupts between two rival factions, which serves as the backdrop for the intertwining stories of five people whose lives are touched by the violence. The narrative is much like ripples in a pond where this one event and the resulting chaos it creates spreads outward effects, or perhaps infects, everyone it touches.

The film opens with Don Ciro (Gianfelice Imparato) a mafia middle man who distributes their illicit cash. The blowback from the salon hit finds itself even at this rather innocuous man's doorstep as he becomes the unwitting victim of an ambush and is forced to sell out his compatriots in order to save his life. His arc ends in a fugue of blood, bullets and viscera soaked cash as his betrayal begets a death sentence for his employers. The assassins leave Don Ciro a stack of blood stained money, and he limps past the bodies of his former bosses, uncertain of his future. This perfect introduction into the streets of Naples effectively tells the audience what motivates its members. It's all for a pay day and violence is an everyday thing. Considering the book it's adapted from is inspired by real events, this is a very terrifying reality to consider.

Each subsequent arc, like that of thirteen-year-old Totò (Salvatore Abruzzese), tells a similar tale. The boy finds a bag of guns and drugs and returns it to the gang. He tries to join, and his initiation is to be shot in the chest while wearing a makeshift bullet-proof vest. If you want to be a gangster, you're going to have to get right with guns. Later, the boy helps his gang lure a woman out of her apartment to murder her, a horrifying tale of innocence corrupted by gangland life.

How Is the Movie Different From the Book?

While the films' events are fictitious, the book that the film is based on was a true life account of journalist Roberto Saviano's life growing up in Naples. In his editorial for The Guardian, Saviano discloses that as a youth he was furious about the violence in his neighbourhood. At the time, two rival mafia gangs were fighting over territory and the body count was astounding. He says:

"I wanted to tell the world what this war zone was like: the victims’ families tearing their clothes, the stink of piss from a man who knew he was going to die and couldn’t control his fear, people shot in the street because they looked like the intended victim. I got to know the workers in industries run by the Camorra. I got to know the messengers, the look-outs who worked for the clan."

Saviano's book came out in 2006, and it wasn't long after that he began receiving death threats. He describes the sobering event in The Guardian, "someone left a leaflet in my mother’s postbox. I was living in Naples, but she was still in Caserta. It showed a photograph of me, with a pistol to my head, and the word “Condemned”." But it didn't end there, and the threats kept mounting, forcing the author to live under armed guard for eight years. It's not clear whether Saviano retains protection to this day, but the corrupting and menacing influence of the mafia even found its way into the production of the film.

Did Matteo Garrone Cast Real Mobsters in ‘Gomorrah’?

Yes, Matteo Garrone really did cast real life mob guys in his film. Many of the movie's actors were non-professionals who had real-life ties to the Camorra clans and have been arrested on various occasions since the film's release with charges including but not limited to extortion and drug trafficking, according to Variety. The film was widely praised for its gritty and brilliant portrayal of mob life in Naples, owing much to the director's ability to coax stellar performances out of non-professional actors. The director and many of the actors lived in the rough area of Naples, and this realism found its way into the film, making it a smash success, including the Jury prize and a Palme d'Or nomination at Cannes in 2008.

But the mafia's reach didn't end there because it never does. According to The Hollywood Reporter, allegations made by Oreste Spagnuolo, member of the Casalesi clan and one of the perpetrators of the Castel Volturno massacre, alleged that the director collaborated with and paid protection money to real-life mafiosos to get the film made. While these allegations have never been proven in a court of law, it is widely believed since the director didn't have nearly as negative an experience with the mob as Saviano did, at least with respect to the making of the film. This only reinforces Saviano's point that the mafia is a corrupting influence on Italian society.

Gomorrah is a harrowing story that is as captivating as it is brutal, exposing the seedy underbelly of Naples with surprising elegance and beauty. It is a mobster movie you must see, imbued with a gritty brilliance that comes with intimate knowledge of the subject at hand and, although fictitious, captures the spirit of Saviano's book, never glorifying mob life but instead showing the dangerous realities of a much romanticized life.

Gomorrah is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

