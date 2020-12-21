U.S. audiences will be able to watch the crime drama Gomorrah Season 3 on HBO Max very soon. The critically-acclaimed series premiered in its home country of Italy in May 2014. Season 1 later premiered for U.S. audiences in August 2016. Ahead of its U.S. premiere, former Collider Senior TV Editor Allison Keene reviewed the first season, calling it a "new and refreshing twist on the [crime] genre." Since 2014, four seasons of Gomorrah have been released, with the final episode of Season 4 airing in early May 2019.

Gomorrah Season 3 will be available to U.S. audiences on HBO Max starting on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Based on the best-selling non-fiction book of the same name from Roberto Saviano (who also serves as series creator), Gomorrah transports us to 2010s Naples as we follow the brutal civil war unfolding between two prominent crime families. On one side is the Savastanos, headed up by Don Pietro (Fortunato Cerlino), and the other side is led by Salvator Conte (Marco Palvetti). The series has been likened to The Sopranos and The Wire in terms of the criminal underworld it portrays as well as the high quality of writing, acting, direction, and world-building it lays out over the course of four seasons. Season 3 was originally released overseas from November to December 2017.

Gomorrah stars Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Cristina Donadio, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Arturo Muselli, Loris De Luna, Ivana Lotito, Gianfranco Gallo, Carlo Cerciello, Pasquale Esposito, Carlo Caracciolo, and Andrea Di Maria. Gomorrah is executive produced by Riccardo Tozzi, Giovanni Stabilini, Marco Chimenz, Gina Gardini and produced by Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli and Saviano.

Gomorrah Season 3 will premiere to U.S. audiences on HBO Max on January 21, 2021. Watch the Season 3 trailer below. Catch up before Season 3 premieres by binging Gomorrah Seasons 1 and 2 on HBO Max now. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max throughout December.

Here's the synopsis for Gomorrah Season 3 and the official poster for the season:

Genny (Salvatore Esposito) takes control and ultimately rules over Naples and Rome. Within his network, two women rise to power: Annalisa (Cristina Donadio), named “Scianel”, a key drug pusher and a natural leader, and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna), one of Genny’s most faithful foot soldiers. When Ciro (Marco D’Amore) forms a new partnership with the young and ambitious Enzo (Arturo Muselli), a light that once vanished from Ciro’s eyes reappears. The former street-level drug dealers cast their net far beyond the city of Naples and the borders of Italy. Genny, Ciro, and Enzo are about to make peace, when Enzo demands a sacrifice.

