Ben Affleck’s career was seemingly in a downward spiral in 2007. Following the failures of Gigli, Jersey Girl, Daredevil, Reindeer Games, and The Sum Of All Fears, it seemed like he was destined to be set aside by a new Hollywood heartthrob ready to take his place. However, Affleck startled everyone when he released his astonishing directorial debut Gone Baby Gone. Based on the novel of the same name, Gone Baby Gone is a haunting investigative thriller that reveals the seedy underbelly of law enforcement.

Casey Affleck stars as the Boston detective Patrick Kenzie, who is hired to track down the whereabouts of the missing four-year-old child Amanda McCready (Madeline O’Brien). Although Patrick knows the girl is in danger due to the rising crime within Boston, he fears bringing her home because her mother, Helene (Amy Ryan), is a junkie. It’s not until the end of his search that Patrick finds out that the real culprit behind Helene’s disappearance is none other than Jack Doyle (Morgan Freeman), the Boston Police Captain that was initially in charge of the search.

Morgan Freeman Brings Complexity to Villain Tropes

Gone Baby Gone does not present Doyle as a clear-cut villain. While he’s manipulative and pulls strings to put the officers against each other, Doyle presents the audience with an ethical dilemma: will Amanda’s life be any different now that she’s returned to her mother? What gives Helene the right to raise a girl that she can barely provide for, especially when she can barely stand on her own two feet without overdosing? Gone Baby Gone excels at transcending the “whodunit” aspect of the story by looking at the motivation, and not the culprit. Doyle is among the most complex crime villains of the 21st century.

Image via Miramax Films

RELATED: Top 5 Morgan Freeman Performances: More Than Just a Perfect Voice

To start off, casting someone of Freeman’s reverence was already a maverick move. Freeman had transcended to a new height in his career before Gone Baby Gone, as he recently had picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Million Dollar Baby and casually been accepted into cinephiles’ lists of the all-time greats. Freeman had played villains before, such as his breakout role in 1987’s Street Smart, but he had become best known for his sensitive mentor performances. Doyle gave him a chance to merge these two aspects of his career: he’s both an imposing figure of influence and a ruthless schemer who is willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve his goals.

Freeman brings an inherent warmth to the character that complicates the performance. It’s hard to not take Doyle at his word, especially after he conveys to Patrick the horrible home situation that Amanda was living in. This allows both Patrick and the audience to draw their own conclusions about both Amanda and Helene; it’s through Doyle’s urging that Patrick learns that Helen had been leveraging her daughter to pay off a debt to the drug lord Cheese (Edi Gathegi). There’s a frankness to Doyle that makes these expositional scenes fascinating. Although Doyle doesn’t often voice his opinion, he reflects in sadness that Amanda’s case is one of many in Boston.

The Best of Intentions

Doyle’s motivations are brilliantly hinted at early on when he reveals that his own daughter was killed a few years prior. Although he maintains professionalism, Doyle indicates that the wound is still just as painful as it once was. It casts him as a figure of tragedy without hinting at the twist. When Doyle decides to go into early retirement after public outcry over the mishandling of Amanda’s investigation, it doesn’t feel like obvious foreshadowing. Rather, it makes Patrick feel like he’s losing allies left and right.

Doyle’s absence in the middle of the film only emphasizes his worldview. Patrick discovers that his fellow Detective, Sergeant Remy Bressant (Ed Harris), is involved in a conspiracy to stage a robbery. As Patrick discovers the further corruption in the police force, it’s hard to not think of Doyle as an idealized version of what a cop should be. It’s here where the film reveals its hand: Doyle had taken Amanda and framed Cheese for the crime. He intends to raise her as his own daughter, and give her the sort of loving environment that she would never get with Helene.

Ethical Dilemmas in Gone Baby Gone

Doyle provides both the audience and Patrick with a series of ethical dilemmas. Would Amanda’s life be better with a family that truly cares for her, or does she deserve the truth? Does Doyle have the right to do this? Does Cheese deserve to be admonished? These questions weigh heavily on Patrick’s mind when Doyle asks him to consider what Amanda’s fate will be. The investigators have treated her like a MacGuffin, but Doyle forces the viewer to think of her as an individual with a destiny.

However, Doyle’s lies call into question everything about his past. If he’s involved in a scheme like this, what other scandals could he have been involved with? It’s evident that Doyle is able to manipulate public opinion, as he manages to create a situation where he’s forced into early retirement. We don’t hear much about his daughter, so there’s no guarantee that he will be a good parent. It’s a complex scenario that splits the main characters apart. Although Patrick feels that he’s obligated to turn Doyle in, his girlfriend and partner Angie Gennaro (Michelle Monaghan) threatens to leave him if he does.

Gone Baby Gone features one of the most devastating endings in crime movie history. As Doyle is imprisoned, no one comes out feeling good about the situation. Patrick and Angie break up, and he goes to check on Helene and Amanda. In the end, nothing has changed. Patrick decides to watch over Amanda when her neglectful mother forgets to call in a babysitter while she’s on a date. Amanda is not just a statistic, and Doyle is the one who is taking the fall.

Gone Baby Gone reveals what’s beneath the headlines, and goes beyond the surface-level mystery premise of simply catching a criminal red-handed. It doesn’t offer judgment on its characters, but the ambiguity lingers long after the credits have roles. Gone Baby Gone may be just another movie that you forgot Freeman was in (because let’s face it, he’s in everything), but it stands as one of the finest achievements in his incredible career.