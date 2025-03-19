Fans of David Fincher will soon be able to jump back on the case with one of his heart-pounding psychological thrillers. 20th Century Fox's Gone Girl will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on April 1, the streamer announced. The film, one of the most acclaimed projects in a long line of thriller projects for Fincher, was released in 2014 and has gained a cult following ever since, so fans will surely be eager to catch it at home.

The film is in line with many of Fincher's most popular thrillers. Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Gillian Flynn. It tells the tale of married couple Nick (Affleck) and Amy (Pike), who seem to live an idyllic life. But things are turned upside down when Amy goes missing, launching a search that generates nationwide interest. Nick is originally seen as the prime suspect, especially given his apparent indifference toward his wife’s disappearance. However, once Amy turns up alive, it's revealed that there is much more to this story than meets the eye.

The film received critical acclaim and currently has an 88% critic's score and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was directed by Fincher from a screenplay written by Flynn, and was produced by Arnon Milchan for Regency Enterprises alongside Fincher's wife Ceán Chaffin, Joshua Donen and Reese Witherspoon.

Fincher Has Made Many Thrillers