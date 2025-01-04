Hot on the heels of the news that several of his films, including Seven, Fight Club, Zodiac, and Panic Room are getting the 4K UHD makeover treatment, another David Fincher feature is getting a boost on streaming. A full decade ago, the celebrated filmmaker’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel, Gone Girl, received plenty of acclaim from audiences and critics alike, with Hulu audiences currently keeping the movie off the lam and on the platform’s Top 15. With an established and highly regarded cast that includes Rosamund Pike (Saltburn), Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting), Tyler Perry (The Six Triple Eight), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), it’s no surprise that the movie is one of the most beloved psychological thrillers of the last two decades.

At its heart, Gone Girl is a whodunnit centering around a woman named Amy (Pike) who seemingly vanishes into thin air from her neighborhood in Missouri. As all true-crime fans worth their salt will know — the first person detectives will investigate is the spouse, which puts Affleck’s Nick Dunne in the hot seat. Things certainly don’t look good for the teacher when smatterings of Amy’s blood are discovered in the couple’s home, but he continues to stand by his innocence while the mystery surrounding Amy’s disappearance unfolds on the screen.

'Gone Girl' Is One of David Fincher’s Best

Many Fincher fans would be hard-pressed to decide on just one movie of the filmmaker's to call their absolute favorite. Thankfully, Rotten Tomatoes can help break up the debate, with the online rating site putting Gone Girl in third place with a Certified Fresh critics’ rating of 88%. The title falls just behind the second choice of 2007’s serial killer thriller, Zodiac, which nabbed an impressive 90%, and 2010’s Academy Award-winning production, The Social Network, which comes in with a near-perfect 96%.

The success of Gone Girl, which earned a whopping $370.9 million against its $61 million budget, can be easily traced back to the book from which it stemmed. Flynn’s 2012 novel of the same name was an immediate success, quickly making its way into the hands of readers around the world and eventually becoming a New York Times bestseller. Seeing her tale of toxicity through from page to screen, Flynn did what many authors dream of and penned the screenplay for Fincher’s film, ensuring that her original vision and tone made the final cut.

Intrigued parties can now head over to Hulu to stream Fincher’s beloved psychological thriller and help Gone Girl stay on the streamer’s Top 15 list.

