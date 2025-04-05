In a frantic 911 call on May 1, 2010, a terrified woman who was a sex worker, Shannan Gilbert, claimed someone was chasing her down, trying to kill her. But when the police arrived, Gilbert was nowhere to be found. The investigation to follow uncovered the bodies of many more missing women along Long Island's Gilgo Beach, including Gilbert, victims of a serial killer who is alleged to be Rex Heuermann. The story is detailed in Netflix's newest true-crime docuseries Gone Girls: The Long Island Killer, directed and produced by Liz Garbus, the director of 2020's Lost Girls, a fictionalized retelling of the search for Gilbert. It's a horrifying true story that hasn't even come to an end in 2025.

"The Gilgo Four" Are the First Found in 'Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer'

Image via Netflix

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer begins with Gilbert's panicked 911 call and subsequent disappearance, an event that would kick off an investigation that has been ongoing for 15 years. The search for Gilbert went on for months until remains were found by a police officer and his K-9 near Gilgo Beach in December 2010. The search, however, didn't end that day. It actually just deepened the mystery significantly more, as it led to the discovery of the remains of four women, who would become collectively known as the "Gilgo Four."

The four women, three of which were found wrapped in burlap, had striking similarities. All four were in their 20s, petite, under 5 foot, around 100 pounds, and all working as sex workers, something that would come to taint how the investigation unfolded. Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the first, went missing in July 2007 after meeting with a client who contacted her through a burner phone. The second, Melissa Barthelemy, a former hairdresser turned escort, went missing in July 2009. In the weeks following her disappearance, her 15-year-old sister began receiving calls from a man using Melissa's cellphone, with the man telling her he had killed Melissa during one such call.

Megan Waterman, 22, was last seen on June 5, 2010, leaving a Holiday Inn Express. She, too, had been contacted by a burner phone prior to her disappearance, as did the final of the Gilgo Four, 27-year-old Amber Costello. Costello left her house to meet the client, a persistent man (who "looked like an ogre," according to her roommate), who offered Costello $1,500 for the night, six times her rate, but with conditions: meet him in his car without her purse, or her cellphone.

Po