Horror fans have a new film to look forward to this summer as a terrifying trailer for the upcoming thriller film, Gone in the Night, has been dropped. The trailer, which was uploaded on Vertical Entertainment's YouTube page, teases a mysterious disappearance that leads to a dangerous search for answers.

The trailer begins with an eerie establishing shot of the woods as the lead character, Kath (Winona Ryder), stumbles towards it with blood on her face. The creepy setting contrasts heavily with the casual dialogue that plays over the trailer. "We should take a little trip. Just the two of us," says her boyfriend, Max (John Gallagher Jr.). "That does sound kind of nice," Kath responds.

The trailer then cuts to the couple driving toward their destination, a cabin in the woods. However, they soon notice that there are already people staying there. A young couple, both played by Owen Teague and Brianne Tju, comes out of the cabin and invites the two leads in. The footage then shows the two couples having fun and playing a game together. However, Kath begins to feel uncomfortable with Gallagher Jr's and Tju's characters flirting and decides to go to bed. Things begin to take a dark turn when the next morning, Max is missing. She walks out into the woods looking for him when Teague's character reveals that his girlfriend and Max are both gone.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The trailer then begins a montage of Kath investigating the disappearance of Max. She asks for the contact info of Tju's character from Dermot Mulroney's character as she tries to unravel the surrounding mystery. She wants to find her. Mulroney's character agrees and partners up with Kath. They find her and follow her as they question where she is going. The trailer then cuts to footage of Tju in various locations. "People are predictable. When they want something, they'll do whatever it takes," Tju says. The footage then cuts to a montage of Kath investigating and ends with her unlocking a trailer door, but cuts to black before the inside can be seen. All that is revealed is Kath's terrified reaction with little drops of blood smeared on her face.

The trailer does an excellent job at teasing the mystery aspect of the film while also not giving away any major plot details or twists. Viewers are left with more questions than answers which can help build some anticipation. The fate of Max and the real cause of his disappearance will only be solved when the film hits theaters on July 15. The film will also be available on Digital and On Demand on August 2.

Gone in the Night is directed by Eli Horowitz, who co-writes the script alongside Matthew Derby. The film stars Ryder, Gallagher Jr., Teague, Tju, and Mulroney.

Check out the chilling trailer and synopsis below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnb_yOzLleg