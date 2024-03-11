The Big Picture In 1939, Gone With the Wind broke censorship rules with the iconic swear, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

Filmmakers fought a battle to keep the line in the movie against the Hays Code regulations.

The powerful impact of the line showcases the importance of strong language in film history.

Profanity in film has never been without controversy. Even today, some films are explicitly known for their highly excessive use of strong language. Few of them have been as rhetorically powerful as Gone With the Wind, and its iconic line: “Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn.” Delivered as the final remark by Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) to Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) in the closing scene of the film, the moment has since become a legendary quote in popular culture, so imagine if the scene had been changed and "I don't give a whoop" was used instead. Not only would it have robbed us of the novelty of such a line at the time it was made, but it would have sounded underwhelming and dated by comparison. Knowing its importance from the book on which it was based, the producers engaged in an intensive fight against the Hays Code to include it in the cut, even while reluctantly preparing several fallback options that would risk undermining the scene. Thankfully, due to humility on the part of the creators, the line stayed untouched and one of the most famous movie lines ever was created.

In 1939, Profanity in Film Was Both Historical and Unprecedented

It has commonly been said that Gone With the Wind holds the record as the first instance of swearing in film history, but this is only half true. Before ratings or regulations came into effect, strong language was common in silent films during the 1920s. In 1927, the same year The Jazz Singer revolutionized the use of sound in motion pictures, a list of “be carefuls,” and “don’ts” was adopted by the Motion Pictures Producers and Distributors of America, which prohibited swearing of all kinds. This was eventually solidified as the Motion Picture Production Code, often called the Hays Code after founder Will H. Hays, in the early 1930s, by which time silent films had fallen by the wayside.

Enforcing traditional notions of social and cultural morality, the Hays Code has been controversial since its creation for inhibiting artistic expression, something which remains relevant in light of some recent attempts to rehabilitate it. During the 1950s and 1960s, the old system began to decline with the gradual adoption of television and broader cultural changes, including a whole new generation of filmmakers willing to consistently push societal boundaries. After being largely ignored for years, the MPAA, having since dropped the “Distributors” from its name, officially abolished the Hays Code in 1968 and replaced it with the modern film ratings system we know today, although it has undergone significant alterations since its initial introduction. In 1939, however, the code maintained a fierce grip over the industry, and it seemed impossible to imagine Gone With the Wind being allowed to have the first instance of profanity heard audibly onscreen.

‘Gone With the Wind’ Faced a Fierce Battle Against the Censors

Although they wanted to adopt the line from the novel, the filmmakers were keenly aware of how difficult it would be to convince the vendors to let them use “damn” in any form. Therefore, several alternatives were proposed to appease the board, from “I don't give a hoot” to “Frankly, my dear, it has become of no concern to me.” Other unconventional examples include “My indifference is boundless,” “It makes my gorge rise,” or simply just “Frankly, my dear, I don't care.” After such an exhausting and frustrating production, though, producer David O. Selznick was totally unwilling to concede such a powerful moment and took the fight to the appeals board in a fiercely worded letter written to Hays himself.

The fact that the departing line of Rhett Butler was included is owed entirely to the art of compromise, defection, and precedent on the part of the producers. Although one MPAA board member, Joseph Breen, completely despised Selznick and fought with him over the film, he discreetly approved of the final line after recognizing its power, while Selznick agreed in return to concede the fight on the use of racial slurs and implicit sexuality. Ultimately, the board amended the text of the Hays Code to allow for the use of “hell” and “damn” in cases where it was deemed “essential” or taken as a quote from adaptations or religious scripture. Consequently, Gone With the Wind became the first film to be placed under the new model, created just a month before its release. As a final warning against using such words in the future and hoping to deter the creation of a new precedent for even stronger words, Selznick was still fined $5,000 (about $110,000 today) for its inclusion.

Why “Frankly, My Dear…” Still Holds Up

At the time it first hit the screens, this iconic line was primarily memorable for breaking the taboo of audibly swearing on the big screen. Today, the quote has been referenced and repeated so many times that it would be easy to argue it has lost its staying power, but this also ignores the argument of how powerful it remains in the film itself. For one thing, the fact that it was only used once can make it hit that much harder, something modern films understand today with the famous “one F bomb” rule to prevent a PG-13 film from receiving an R rating.

However, the use of “damn” can also stand in sharp contrast with the scene in question and even the first portion of the actual line. Throughout the scene, Rhett already remains extremely cold and unsympathetic to Scarlett, but still appears to be courteous while attempting to leave. Only when Scarlett collapses in tears and plays on his guilt — asking, “Where should I go? What should I do?” in a final attempt to win him back — does Rhett finally drop his polite nature with his now legendary comeback. Even his final use of “My dear” in the line to address Scarlet can give a false sense of respect, which makes it all the more shocking when he declares he has none and provides a feeling of finality for their relationship.

When one views the many alternatives created to appease the censors, it can be hard to argue that any of them could have been as effective or iconic as the one we got. The line has been ranked as the greatest in film history by the American Film Institute, and it's easy to see why. If the censors had their way, the possibilities for replacement ranged from underwhelming to confusing and would have aged terribly. The scene in question was explicitly meant to shock and the strength of the language might have been the only way to make that point abundantly clear. Today, of course, the issue might seem quaint or archaic by comparison, but the modern battles over the film, now fought for different reasons, show why this story still remains relevant. These new fights are certainly not extensions of the old, and they possess rightful criticisms about the problematic themes of the film that have been protested since the beginning, but they serve as an important reminder that the standards of the times are always changing.

Looking back, it remains remarkable to learn the stakes behind a scene where one simple line can make it or break it. Had it been changed, the blunt nature would have been lost in favor of a very awkward departure at best and one nowhere near as memorable. Sometimes, it really can be necessary to drop the anvil on your audience if you want to get your point across and this scene serves as a prime example. While it most likely was not the first use of swearing in film history, if one considers the silent era and the lost movies of that age, it was likely the first time audiences heard profanity directly from the mouth of a character, played by one of the biggest stars of his day. Even without the novelty factor, the line perfectly represents the state of Rhett at that very moment, showing that his romantic relationship with Scarlet has truly been damaged beyond all repair. He might not have given a damn, but David O. Selznick certainly did and the rest, as they say, is history.

