Trigger Warning: The following references bigotry and rape.

The Big Picture Book banning campaigns often backfire, as they often lead to increased interest and sales of the challenged books.

Gone with the Wind is a literary and cinematic masterpiece with a controversial history due to its portrayal of slavery and the Civil War.

The film adaptation of Gone with the Wind was immensely successful, but also faced criticism for its racial themes and depiction of marital rape.

Book banning as censorship has existed as for as long as books have been printed. Book banning campaigns come and go over time, and 2023 is a particular flash point. Book banning rarely elicits its intended outcome. Instead of suppressing controversial content, bans often amplify and create buzz where none may have existed before. Sales of challenged books often spike in the wake of formal challenge. Sex sells, so the particular taboos most responsible for challenges are popular topics for media consumption. It is no surprise that banned books are often adapted to films. Despite the success of many banned book adaptations, one towers above the rest in literary and cinematic legacy, box office draw, and critical acclaim: Gone with the Wind.

Why Do Books Get Banned?

Books can be challenged or banned for many reasons, but the most commonly cited are sexually explicit material, the use of offensive language, and “content inappropriate for children.” These categories are necessarily vague and difficult to define, which increases their potential for controversy.

Controversy drives people who would not otherwise seek these adaptations to the movies, almost ensuring a successful film. Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret has consistently appeared on banned book lists since the book’s initial publication in 1970 — part of the driving force behind Judy Blume's fight against book censorship. Its 2023 film adaptation was critically and financially successful. Some of the most classic stories in the literary and cinematic canon have long histories with bans, such as The Color Purple, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Carrie.

What Is 'Gone with the Wind' About?

Gone with the Wind is a coming of age story following Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), the spoiled eldest daughter of a wealthy plantation owner, during the antebellum, Civil War, and Reconstruction periods. The story takes many twists and turns as O’Hara’s fate ebbs and flows with that of the Confederacy’s. At the beginning of the story, Scarlett’s sole focus is winning the affection of her beloved Ashley (Leslie Howard). It is in this pursuit that Scarlett learns how to use her femininity as a weapon and means of survival. She survives, learning how to get by without the luxury of her wealth and privilege. She never stops seeking Ashley or wealth, which brings her often into the orbit of Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), whom she eventually marries. Throughout it all, she learns the price of her lifestyle and, ostensibly, that her actions have lasting consequences.

'Gone with the Wind' Was a Book with Viral Appeal

Margaret Mitchell’s novel was published in 1936 to immediate acclaim and controversy. Gone with the Wind won a Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was the number one fiction bestseller of both 1936 and 1937, selling over 30 million total copies. The film adaptation rights for the book were sold within a month of the novel’s release. The novel’s place in literary history is secure: as of a 2014 poll, Gone with the Wind is America’s favorite book, second only to the Bible.

Attempts to ban the book were swift and fierce, but this only fueled interest. Most attempted bans focused on Mitchell’s white supremacist depiction of slavery, the Antebellum South, and the Civil War. Many took issue with the use of racial slurs and offensive stereotypes. Fewer took issue with the positive portrayal of the KKK. Even fewer but more successful were those attempts to ban the book for its depiction of a female lead who is married multiple times and the prominent role of a brothel madam.

How Long Did it Take To Adapt 'Gone with the Wind' into a Movie?

As a film, Gone with the Wind was just as dominant as the book. Premiering in 1939, the movie would not leave theaters for nearly fifty years. Director Victor Fleming transformed the 1,087 page source material into a four-hour-long epic. The film drew the largest box office of all time. Adjusted for inflation, the film has grossed well over 3 billion dollars. It remained in the top five biggest box office successes for a decade after its initial release, and to this day is the highest box office performing movie adjusting for inflation.

Not everyone was pleased that the film had been made. The NAACP wrote letters to producers pleading for them not to make Gone with the Wind, noting its white supremacist themes and oversimplification of the Civil War would be divisive at best, and dangerous at worst. Their pleas were obviously ignored, but the resulting film was far less racist than the original novel.

Despite the controversy, the film’s reception was overwhelmingly positive. Gone with the Wind earned ten Oscars on twelve nominations, including that of Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award.

While the film did not lead to a major increase in racial violence across the country, it solidified certain historical narratives around the Civil War. The Lost Cause Narrative, the belief that the Confederacy fought for some noble aim and not the preservation of slavery, gained traction first after 1915’s Birth of a Nation, but was fully integrated into the American psyche after Gone with the Wind. Repercussions of this myth-making can be seen across the country in laws curtailing history curriculum. Gone with the Wind came out just seventy-four years after the Civil War, just long enough for the event to have passed from current to historical event and ripe for re-framing. The film has even been credited with helping the country “heal” from the schism, a toxic belief when considering the racism inherent in many parts of the story. That both the book and film debuted during the Great Depression accounts for some of its resonance as well. Even those with no personal ties or moral objections to the Confederacy could relate to Scarlett’s suffering and necessary resilience to survive, intensifying the story’s power.

How Does 'Gone with the Wind's Legacy Continue Today?

Gone with the Wind is still a solid part of the American film canon. In the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, HBO briefly removed Gone with the Wind from streaming, and eventually returned it to their platform with a trigger warning and material providing historical context. This move was nearly as controversial as the film, and Black Hollywood was divided on the matter. Some, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, believe in preserving the film in its original form. Others, like Queen Latifah, believe that it should be more difficult to find hateful and historical revisionist content and that the film should have remained inaccessible on the site.

The protests of 2020 have also brought additional scrutiny to the Academy Award Hattie McDaniel won as Mammy, with many acknowledging for the first time that McDaniels could not sit in the theater with the other nominees, ferried in and out of the theater just long enough to read the speech written for her by the studio with no freedom to express her true beliefs.

While it was hardly noticed when the film came out originally, the scenes depicting marital rape in the film have come under fire, and it would not be until fifty-four years after the film’s release that such conduct would be illegal across the United States.

Gone with the Wind has always been and will always be a controversial piece of literature and cinema. Attempts to ban it from public consumption fueled a meteoric rise and solidified its prominence in both fields. The suffering Scarlett endures mirrored the country’s suffering through the Depression and wormed its way into the zeitgeist. Censorship and book banning should be fought no matter the reasons given for the censorship, and Gone with the Wind will stand as a permanent example of transcending such attempts.