Victor Fleming's Gone with the Wind is an award-winning film, but it is also a controversial one due to its depiction of enslaved people and the Civil War. Adapted from the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell, the film stars Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, Hattie McDaniel as Mammy, Clark Gable as Rhett Butler, Thomas Mitchell as George O’Hara, and Leslie Howard as Ashley Wilkes.

This year marks Gone with the Wind's 85th anniversary, making it a perfect time to reflect on its legacy, from Leigh's timeless performance to the influential screenplay. The film's most quoted line comes from Rhett towards the end of the film, but there are other memorable lines said by other characters. Some of the best quotes from Gone with the Wind have transcended the film, becoming crucial parts of pop culture and adding to the film's considerable contributions to cinema.

10 "What gentlemen says and what they thinks is two different things…”

Mammy (Hattie McDaniel)

Mammy is helping Scarlett put on her green dress for the barbeque at the Twelve Oaks. She asks Scarlett to eat something before she goes, but Scarlett proclaims that she doesn't want to. Mammy says this line about what men say and what they think are different things and adds that Ashley hasn't asked her to marry him. The two women exchange a look and Scarlett starts to shove food into her face.

This quote is a bit of foreshadowing about what is to become between Scarlett and Rhett. Mammy is quick to give Scarlett advice, even though she doesn't listen all the time. The words are as accurate as they are timeless, especially when it comes to courtship. Indeed, Scarlett's ego is quickly pushed by Mammy's observation that Scarlett is making a fuss over a gentleman who hasn't even shown interest in her, reminding her she must be clever if she hopes to secure the proposal she so desires.

9 “Sir, you are no gentleman!”/“Miss, you are no lady!”

Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler (Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable)

When Scarlett confesses her love for Ashley in the study, he tells her that he is going to marry Melanie. Scarlett can't change Ashley's mind, no matter how much she tells him that she loves him. Ashley leaves Scarlett alone, or so he thought, as Rhett sits up from lying on the couch. Scarlett is shocked to see him and they both comment on how they aren't meeting society's expectations.

While there are plenty of intense scenes between Scarlett and Rhett, this exchange sets the foundation for their relationship. Right away, they do not trust each other's behavior; she is clearly frustrated with Rhett, and his response to Scarlett is interesting because he almost mimics her in a way. Gone with the Wind is among the best period dramas because of its witty, biting, and effortless dialogue and exchanges like this prove its excellence.

8 “War, war, war… This war talk is spoiling all the fun at every party this spring. I get so bored I could scream!”

Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh)

This is Scarlett's first line in Gone with the Wind. Scarlett believes that there isn't going to be a war and treats its potential as a nuisance rather than an actual danger to everyone around her. It perfectly summarizes her attitude towards the Civil War and life itself: she is more concerned with having a good time than thinking of things that would spoil her fun.

However, there is a bit more to this quote besides it being a comment about war. Scarlett's facial expressions and mannerisms tell a bit of a different story and it soon becomes clear she is just being playful, using the subject of the Civil War to tease Stuart and Brent. This approach still reveals her as a carefree and self-involved woman but never vapid or out-of-touch: she knows very well that the subject is sensitive, yet still uses it to tease because it works to her advantage.

7 “Marriage, fun? Fiddle-dee-dee. Fun for men, you mean.”

Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh)

Rhett wants the yet again widowed Scarlett to marry him. At first, it is hard for Scarlett to take Rhett's proposal seriously, as she thinks that he is joking. When Rhett tells her that marriage is fun, Scarlett delivers this witty one-liner. Rhett laughs and takes it as a joke, but Scarlett is quite serious. Indeed, she was taught from a young age that marriage is the best path for a woman to take in life. She must learn how to manage a household, have children, and take care of her husband.

This remark from Scarlett is full of sarcasm. She does value marriage and wants to have a husband but acknowledges how limiting a life it is. Scarlett still accepts Rhett's marriage proposal just because they have a little bit in common, but she isn't blind to the commitment's binding nature, especially for a woman. Despite its controversial nature, Gone with the Wind is still important because of the valuable tidbits of wisdom it offers concerning many issues, including marriage.

6 "Most of the miseries of the world were caused by wars. And when the wars were over, no one ever knew what they were about."

Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard)

The prospect of war and its eventual consequences are at the center of Gone with the Wind. This quote is said by Ashley, Scarlett's crush, as he is surrounded by other men who support the war. The other men ask him what he thinks about the war, and he replies with this quote, saying he knows that there is going to be a big cost to the Civil War and isn't afraid to share his opinion of it.

Ashley believes that war is meaningless because people often forget the reason behind the war in the first place. Rhett, who is considered to be an outsider, seems to share the same beliefs as Ashley, and Ashley comes to Rhett's defense after he is heckled by the other men in the room for causing scandal. The quote stands out as one of the film's few condemnations of the conflict, and it perfectly captures the uselessness and needless cruelty of war.

5 “It like to turn my blood cold, the things they say to one another.”

Mammy (Hattie McDaniel)

Throughout Gone with the Wind, Mammy has a ton of great lines. This quote, in particular, stands out, along with her comparison of Scarlett to a spider. Mammy is referring to how Scarlett and Rhett’s relationship makes her feel, and she definitely doesn’t get warm romantic vibes from how they interact together.

Mammy's astute observations of Rhett and Scarlett's relationship are spot on. No one else seems to notice Scarlett and Rhett’s volatile relationship except for her. To everyone else, Rhett and Scarlett are madly in love, but Mamy understands the true nature of their dynamic, and it is chilling to see how Rhett and Scarlett act towards each other. There is a tension that emerges even early that creates a dysfunctional and somewhat toxic relationship.

4 “As God is my witness, I'll never be hungry again!”

Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh)

The Union soldiers take all the food from Tara, and everyone is asking Scarlett what they should do. She wanders the plantation in a daze, stumbling onto a field and pulls a carrot from the ground. She tries to eat it, but her hunger pains prevent her, and, in a fury, she stands up and declares that she’ll never go hungry again.

Scarlett isn’t a religious woman, as shown by her lack of seriousness during a family prayer scene towards the film's beginning. Yet, in her time of desperation, she still turns to God, not necessarily as a plea but as a promise, summing the highest deity she knows to ensure her pledge is real; she wants God himself to witness her resilience. Scarlett is used to living in luxury, and she has never experienced hunger in her life until this point. Her desperation and eventual will not only to survive but to thrive marks a turning point in her characterization.

3 “..You be sittin' there waitin' for him just like a spider.”

Mammy (Hattie McDaniel)

Scarlett wants to go to Atlanta, but Mammy insists that she would just get into trouble there. The reason Scarlett wants to go to Atlanta is because Ashley is going to be there. Mammy, who knows Scarlett better than anyone else, is aware that the young and vain woman will try to win Ashley over even though he is married to Melanie.

Mammy compares Scarlett to a spider, which makes sense considering how Scarlett is behaving. Spiders are known to mostly sit on their webs and wait for their prey to come to them. Scarlett is going to wait for her chance to get Ashley alone and strike when the time is right. The comparison is funny and quite accurate, as even Scarlett herself concedes that her behavior is less than honorable.

2 “After all...tomorrow...is another day!”

Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh)

Many people often think that Rhett’s “give a damn” line is the last word in Gone with the Wind, but that isn’t the case; of course, Scarlett gets the last word. After Rhett leaves, she throws herself onto the stairs in a fit of rage. She starts to think of Tara and how her father had told her how important it was to her. With a renewed will, Scarlett picks herself up and utters the last line in the movie.

This quote gives insight into Scarlett’s hope for the future. She wants to return home and start her life again, more mature and self-aware than ever. However, there’s also a hint of hesitation in Scarlett’s voice as she tries to cheer herself up. She isn’t too certain about what is going to happen to her next, and she is trying to reassure herself that things will start going her way again. The ending is both hopeful and somewhat tragic: Scarlett has evolved as a person, but it has come at the expense of great pain to herself and others.

1 “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

Rhett Butler (Clark Gable)

The most famous quote from Gone with the Wind is the last line Rhett says as he leaves Scarlett by herself. Melanie and Bonnie’s deaths were the last straw in their strained marriage, and he has opened his eyes to what she truly is. Even though he married Scarlett, Rhett knows that she truly loves Ashley, and he no longer cares what Scarlett does with her life.

When Scarlett asks Rhett what she should do, he basically tells her that he doesn’t care; she can live out her dream of being married to Ashley or move on with her life because it's all the same to him. Since he knows that their marriage isn’t truly built on love, Rhett doesn't mince his words and acts carelessly towards Scarlett, who ironically has actually come to love him. Rhett could have easily just said something less harsh, but he chose to say exactly what was on his mind, partly to hurt her and partly to finally put an end to their years-long, tortured affair.

