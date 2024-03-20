The Big Picture Gone With the Wind returns to theaters for a limited time, celebrating its 85th anniversary with exclusive screenings on April 7, 8, and 10.

The film, set during the Civil War and Reconstruction, follows Scarlett O'Hara and her quest for love and survival amid the changing South.

Despite its iconic status, Gone With the Wind has faced criticism for its portrayal of Black characters, prompting platforms to provide disclaimers.

Works of literature and art are, more often than not, products of the time period within which their creators live. To modern minds, some of these works could be seen as insensitive and controversial, and none fits this bill quite like Gone With the Wind. Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Gone With the Wind is the winner of eight Academy Awards - plus two special achievement Oscars - and is coming back to theaters for its 85th anniversary courtesy of Warner Bros. and Fathom Events. The classic will return to theaters nationwide for three days only, screening on Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, before a final run on Wednesday, April 10.

Released in 1939 and set against the backdrop of the Civil War and Reconstruction periods, Gone With the Wind tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), a headstrong, rich, and beautiful Southern Belle who will stop at nothing to win the man she loves, Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard), while preserving her family plantation, Tara. However, as the American Civil War tears a gaping hole through the South, Scarlett discovers a hidden resolve to protect her family and while rebuilding her life. Her desire for Wilkes has, without her knowledge, driven away Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a man with a heart of gold who truly loves her. She does, however, realize her mistake before it becomes too late, and strives to win back what she had lost.

Directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor and Sam Wood, this romantic drama by MGM has, in its 85 years, been praised for its iconic performances, rich backdrops, sweeping story, and stunning costumes. Each screening of the film's latest theatrical run, will include an exclusive introduction by film historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the tremendous impact that Gone With The Wind continues to have on both cinema and culture almost nine decades after its original release. The film's brilliance is encapsulated in the eight Oscars (plus two honorary Academy Awards), they include honors for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director for Victor Fleming, Best Actor for Clark Gable, Best Actress for Vivien Leigh, and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel.

'Gone With the Wind' - A Troubled Classic

Adapted from Margaret Mitchell's novel of the same name, the film remains a landmark classic, grossing $1.8 billion over its over 80-year history - domestic gross adjusted for inflation. Modern audiences, however, have received it with mixed views due to its representation of the Black characters. The film's Black cast members weren't even allowed to attend the Atlanta movie premiere in 1939 due to Georgia’s Jim Crow laws. The film is available to stream on Max, however in June 2020, the streamer also added a disclaimer reading: "'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," the streaming service said in a statement. "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

Gone With the Wind will return to theaters on April 7, 8, and 10. Watch the trailer for the special screenings above.

Gone With the Wind A sheltered and manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer face off in a turbulent romance as the society around them crumbles with the end of slavery and is rebuilt during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. Release Date December 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , George Cukor , Sam Wood Runtime 238 minutes Main Genre Drama Studio MGM Tagline For the first time in its original technicolor glory and a remastered digital soundtrack

