The Big Picture After more than 80 years, Gone with the Wind remains the all-time highest-grossing movie.

Though there was never a sequel film, Gone with the Wind was followed up by the 1994 miniseries Scarlett.

Based on a controversial novel, Scarlett was largely a disappointment and the series was forgotten.

Every few years, it seems another major movie claims the title of “highest-grossing movie” of all time. For a while, it was Titanic, then Avatar. At one point, Avengers: Endgame battled Avatar in an attempt to take the title. But, regardless of what new epics the decades have brought, Gone with the Wind is the true all-time box office champion. According to Guinness World Records, the controversial picture has claimed $3.44 billion at the box office when adjusted for inflation.

By today’s standards, such a feat would mean the inevitable sequel (or franchise) was coming. However, things were different in 1939, and the film did not receive a follow-up until 1994. Loosely based on a mostly disdained novel, Scarlett debuted on CBS as a four-part miniseries. Brought to life by a star-studded cast, the series ambitiously sought to continue the story of Scarlett O’Hara (Joanne Whalley in the series). Yet, the series has since faded into obscurity for a number of reasons.

‘Scarlett’ Was Based on a Controversial Book

Like its predecessor, Scarlett is based on a novel. But, unlike Gone with the Wind, the sequel’s source material wasn’t a runaway hit. According to the Telegraph, author Margaret Mitchell had always refused to write a sequel to her debut (and only) novel despite its success. Author Alexandra Ripley, however, was interested in the idea and, in 1991, released Scarlett.

Ripley did have a background in historical romance and thus had the background to write a follow-up, which picks up where Gone with the Wind left off. The book sees Scarlett attempt to win Rhett Butler back following his departure. Over the course of the novel, Scarlett and Rhett have continuous back-and-forth interactions that take the characters all around the American South and even Ireland. The book was critically panned and considered an embarrassment by the Margret Mitchell estate. However, it sold six million copies, per the Telegraph. And in 1994, the story made an illustrious screen debut on CBS.

‘Scarlett’ Had an Impressive Production

A huge cast filled with big names was assembled to bring Scarlett to the screen. For the coveted title role, The Independent explains that 10,000 applicants were put forth for consideration, while film buffs speculated the likes of Meryl Streep or Jane Seymore might take on the part. But, in a case similar to Vivien Leigh’s casting in the original film, the team surprised the industry by going with another English actress to play the fiery southern belle. Actress Joanne Whalley was offered the part. According to the Chicago Tribune, Whalley was best known for her role as a call girl in the 1989 movie Scandal. And, like Leigh, the actress was up for the challenge. Addressing the fear many had about continuing such a successful property, she told the LA Times, “On one level, it’s, ‘What are they talking about? On another level, it’s different because you are dealing with Gone with the Wind. On the other hand, we are not remaking Gone with the Wind. But even if we were, why shouldn’t we? Why shouldn’t we have another go at the role?”

For the role of Rhett Butler, producers chose Timothy Dalton to fill Clark Gable’s shoes. Dalton expressed his healthy fears when speaking with the Roanoke Times. “I thought, you can’t follow the footsteps of Clark Gable,” he said. “I’ve joked about it, but the real truth is that I began to feel there was something that I rationalized as a challenge. But I also began to wonder if it was an odd kind of self-destruction, a sense of masochism. I honestly felt that I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I was scared to take it on.” Dalton and Whalley were joined by an equally impressive cast.

Ann-Margret joined the cast as the beloved Belle Watling, Esther Rolle appeared as Mammy, and Julie Harris debuted the role of Rhett’s mother, Eleanor Butler. Filming was just as elaborate as the casting, with the series being shot partly in South Carolina, England, and Ireland, per Variety. Writer William Hanley followed the general structure of Ripley’s novel but added many plot points to improve the story, including a twist that sees Scarlett on trial for murder. And, on November 13, 1994, America returned to the world of Gone with the Wind.

‘Scarlett’ Was a Disappointment in Many Ways

Airing over four nights, Scarlett did pull solid ratings, but CBS considered it a disappointment. The Los Angeles Times reported that the $45 million series was expected to pull 36% of all American households and sold those viewing expectations to advertisers. While the show brought in an impressive 17.6 million viewers throughout its run, it only equaled about 28% of households. As such, CBS was obligated to return $3 to $5 million to advertisers. Ultimately, this meant the network would lose money on the show. Paul Schulman of the Paul Schulman Agency, which purchased the advertising time for clients, commented on the show overall, saying, “It’s a successful miniseries. It’s just not the blockbuster they anticipated for the amount of time it took to produce it, the amount of money they sunk into it and what they sold advertising for.”

As far as the show’s quality, it was certainly better than the novel upon which it was based. However, beginning with its title sequence, it feels more like a soap opera than a sequel to the most successful film ever made. A sequence that sees Scarlett and Rhett get intimate in a cave on a beach after being shipwrecked and another where Scarlett is pursued by a conniving English Lord don’t feel believable for the characters. Additionally, the miniseries tries far too hard to recapture the imagery of the 1939 picture. Costumes and wigs from Gone with the Wind are replicated in the early scenes but appear more like cheap, cheesy copies.

Then, there’s the problem of Scarlett and Rhett’s relationship. Much of the story sees it continue the tumultuous course of Gone with the Wind. Yet, Scarlett insinuates a happy ending for the pair. While it may be a nice idea, it’s hard to believe that the relationship will last, or even be healthy, for that matter, after one lengthy film and a four-part miniseries. All things considered, it may have been better to let the story of Scarlett and Rhett go with the wind.

Despite Gone with the Wind’s incredible success, it took nearly 60 years to get a sequel. Plenty of effort was put into adapting the disappointing novel Scarlett for the screen. From story reinventions to spectacular casting and an impressive production, CBS had high hopes for the series. However, ambition ended up being the show’s downfall, and the series has since faded into obscurity. But, like Scarlett O’Hara herself, the original film continues even with its controversial legacy.

Scarlett A sequel to Gone with the Wind, Scarlett O'Hara continues her passionate quest to win back Rhett Butler. Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War America, she faces new challenges, adventures, and a fierce determination to reclaim her life and love. Release Date November 13, 1994 Cast Joanne Whalley , Timothy Dalton , Annabeth Gish , Julie Harris , Ann-Margaret , Sean Bean , George Grizzard , Jean Smart Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

