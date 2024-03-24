The Big Picture Gone with the WInd's casting of Scarlett O'Hara was a nationwide interest, with over 100 actresses considered for the role.

Vivien Leigh beat out established stars for the role with determination, dedication, and a bit of luck.

Leigh's portrayal of Scarlett O'Hara became iconic, earning her an Oscar and securing her Hollywood legacy.

Nearly 85 years after its release, Gone with the Wind is still one of the most discussed films ever. From its famously difficult shoot to its present-day reevaluations and reckonings, conversations around the iconic film continue to go strong year after year. But a large part of why the film remains so prevalent in the continued zeitgeist of the movie industry goes beyond its box office and award success. Instead, it has to do with the film's lead, Scarlett O'Hara.

Brought to the screen by English actress Vivien Leigh, Scarlett O'Hara remains one of the most fascinating characters of all time. A southern belle living in Atlanta as the Civil War sweeps through Georgia, Scarlett goes from a life of privilege to poverty. She is equal parts inspiring, selfish, and lovable, and, in an age where heroes and villains were more easily defined on the screen, one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood history. Nearly every actress in Los Angeles at the time, and several unknowns around the country, were considered for the role. So, how did Leigh, primarily a stage actress from England, win the coveted role over the likes of Bette Davis and Paulette Goddard? Though unlikely, Leigh proved victorious thanks to luck, perseverance, and a "Scarlett-like" ambition.

Casting Scarlett O'Hara was a Nationwide Interest

When Gone with the Wind was published in 1936, it was an immediate bestseller. Producer David Selznick was convinced to sweep up the rights for his still-new studio, and the project soon became his obsession. Selznick was notorious for controlling every element of his films (as Alfred Hitchcock would find out one year after Gone with the Wind), and his search for the perfect Scarlett has become the stuff of movie legend. At the time, the studio contract system was in place. Under the practice, stars were signed exclusively to one studio, typically for seven years. To utilize any established talent, Selznick would have to convince a studio to loan out its talent for Gone with the Wind. While this was not always an easy feat to accomplish, Gone with the Wind's public interest made many studios more keen to showcase their stars for a potential loan-out.

According to Country Living, more than 100 established actresses were considered for the part. The documentary, The Making of a Legend: Gone with the Wind, explains that Warner Brothers star Bette Davis was the favorite to play the role in a nationwide vote. While she did not join the ranks of Tallulah Bankhead and Lana Turner in making an actual screen test for Selznick, Warner Brothers cast her in what the documentary describes as a lengthier consideration; "a whole film." The movie was Jezebel, in which Davis plays a fiery southern belle. Selznick was furious and, as shown in The Making of a Legend, wrote Warner Brother's president, Jack Warner, detailing his concerns. At one point, the search for Scarlett became so desperate, that Warner contacted Selznick with a deal to cast Davis as Scarlett and another one of his stars, Errol Flynn, as Rhett Butler. But, as the documentary claims, any hope of Davis playing Scarlett was dropped after the actress won an Oscar for Jezebel. And, since no one was sold on the idea of Flynn playing Butler, the search continued.

Selznick sent studio representatives throughout the American South to potentially discover an unknown actress to play the heroine. However, the documentary speculates that this was more of a publicity stunt than a serious venture. Paulette Goddard, a star under contract to Paramount Pictures, soon became the "Scarlett favorite." The actress did several tests for Selznick, many of which are available online today. The documentary explains that Selznick wrote memos trying to convince himself that Goddard was the right choice. After years of delays, production had to start on the film. The crew began with the burning of Atlanta sequence, in which two extras stood in for Scarlett and Rhett. Little did Selznick know he would meet his future Scarlett that very night.

Vivien Leigh Beat Out Established Stars for Scarlett O'Hara

Like so many others, English actress Vivien Leigh fell in love with Gone with the Wind when it was published. Her credits at the time were mostly composed of stage work in London's West End. She did work with her lover, Laurence Olivier, on the film Fire Over England, which The Making of a Legend claims Selznick looked at but passed on Leigh as he "couldn't see the fire." Still, Leigh was determined to play Scarlett. The ambitious young actress had a photo shoot of herself in what she imagined was the greatest likeness of Scarlett and sent the results to Selznick, but there came no answer. This did not deter Leigh, however. The future Scarlett (and Blanche DuBouis) was certain she would play Scarlett.

As luck would have it, her boyfriend, Olivier, signed a deal with an American agent, Myron Selznick, brother of David. Though she had representation, Leigh secretly signed with Myron also and joined Olivier as he sailed to America. While on the ship, Leigh reread Gone with the Wind and memorized several passages by heart. According to the documentary, Myron saw Leigh's dedication and asked the actress, "Would you like to go to a fire?" He brought Leigh and Olivier to the night shoot on Selznick's lot, where several past sets were set aflame to double as Atlanta's demise. The documentary and popular culture suggest that Myron brought Leigh to his brother and said, "Hey genius, meet your Scarlett O'Hara."

By this point, Selznick had narrowed down his search to Goddard, Joan Bennett, and Jean Arthur, according to Ransom Center Magazine, but happily threw Leigh into the mix. He even wrote his wife, Irene Mayer Selznick, about the new candidate calling her "the Scarlett dark horse" and one who "looks damn good," per the documentary. Though all four actresses have tests available online in which they all give a great performance, it became clear that Leigh was the best for the role. In The Making of a Legend, Selznick's assistant, Marcella Rawbin, called Leigh "the perfect embodiment" of the character. Leigh would go on to win the Best Actress Oscar, her first of two, for her legendary role as Scarlett O'Hara.

The likeliness of Vivien Leigh's casting in Gone with the Wind seemed more like a Cinderella story at the time. Out of the hundreds of Scarlett hopefuls, it seemed more realistic that the role would go to an established star such as Bette Davis or a long-running favorite for the role, Paulette Goddard. But Leigh's determination, ambition, and a little bit of luck paved the way for her to master one of the most iconic roles in movie history. Despite the very real conversations audiences are having about the picture today, it cemented Leigh's place among Hollywood royalty for all time.

