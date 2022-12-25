In 1981's The Great Muppet Caper, Jim Henson's heist-themed Muppets movie, our favorite sentient puppets board a plane to England. Fozzie Bear and Kermit are playing twin reporters, sent across the pond with their photographer Gonzo in order to investigate a robbery. But, as so often happens in Muppet movies, the world decides to view them as animals — and they're placed in the cargo hold. The visual gag is revealed when we see that Kermit and Fozzie are in crates labeled "FROG" and "BEAR" respectively -- while Gonzo's crate simply says "WHATEVER." It's just a silly joke, but it does reveal something deeper about Gonzo's character — and the very thing that's made him into a queer icon today. Gonzo defies and reclaims labels. And while this article isn't the first to allude to Gonzo's iconic status in the LGBTQ+ community, his ever-changing character dictates an ever-changing analysis of the way queer folks relate to his antics -- and find representation in them, however abstract.

An Abbreviated History of Gonzo

Image via Disney

Like all Muppets, Gonzo has a long and storied past. Since creator Jim Henson dreamed them up in the '50s, they've been a rotating cast of strong characters in everything from movies to coloring books, making up a large part of America's childhood. The Muppets have staying power, which can largely be attributed to the way they exist both in and outside of pop culture — they duet pop singers, for example, yet still have time to star in Dickens adaptations. (Many consider The Muppet Christmas Carol, starring Gonzo, Michael Caine and Rizzo the Rat, to be the definitive film version!) Perhaps this is why Gonzo, a character originally conceived to be a performance artist, feels so timeless. Gonzo made his debut in the 1970 Muppet special The Great Santa Claus Switch. From there, his character grew into the Gonzo we know and love today, performing his stunts on The Muppet Show and reinforcing his status as a daredevil.

Throughout this era, Gonzo was seen as an outcast and called a "weirdo," rejected by many of the other Muppets until, in one dance sequence, he settles for a chicken. (Can we call Gonzo a chickensexual?) But the blue Muppet didn't truly cement his legacy until 1979's classic The Muppet Movie. Though Gonzo's in-universe backstory contradicts itself many times, this film gave us our first cinematic look at Gonzo's personal life in a way that allowed him to tell his own story. This is, of course, through the tear-jerking song "I'm Going to Go Back There Someday," a ballad that sees him singing mournfully about a place he doesn't quite remember — a home where he might be accepted among creatures like him. Sound familiar? If you're queer, it just might.

Muppets from Space

Image via Disney

The very concept of 1999's Muppets from Space is designed to center Gonzo: It's all about his search for his identity and origin. Despite the fact that it's considered one of the weaker entries in the Muppet film library -- most probably for its lackluster B-plots — nostalgia adds a special sparkle to this production. We begin with Gonzo dreaming of being kicked off of Noah's ark for being too different. In fact, Gonzo has been referred to as a "weirdo" and a "whatever" for so long that he's started to use the terms for himself — telling Kermit he's "sick and tired of being a one-of-a-kind freak." (Again, sound familiar?) But soon enough, in true Muppets fashion, someone — or something — begins to communicate back to Gonzo via everyday objects. His cereal spells out WATCH THE SKY. Is he going crazy, or could this be what he's always wanted: Fellowship? Though Gonzo doesn't let go of his angst easily (He instructs Noah to: "Put me down as a whatever."), he does eventually learn that the "aliens" who have been contacting him are, in fact, his long-lost family. It's every lonely queer person's dream: Acting just like he does, they touch down in fabulous glam-rock inspired gear, singing Earth, Wind, and Fire — and invite Gonzo to come along with them. And, though many queer folks would elect to leave the planet, Gonzo says no. Instead of running from a society that casts him out, Gonzo chooses instead to stay and exist — to thrive in his found family in spite of those who would label him an outcast. Folks, it doesn't get much queerer than that.

Forever a Weirdo: Gonzo and Queer Reclamation

Since his debut, queer people have been consistently drawn to Gonzo as a character. Be it his defiance of labels, his offbeat choice in dates, or his snappy style, Gonzo has grown and changed with his audience — and, par for the course for a performance artist and stunt puppet, this hasn't been without controversy. In 2021, on an episode of Muppet Babies, Gonzo challenged gender norms by arriving to a ball as "Gonzo-rella." When Miss Piggy tries to make the boys dress as knights and the girls dress as princesses, Gonzo explains to the other Muppets that: "I don’t want to do things just because that’s the way they’ve always been done," arriving in a beautiful gown. Miss Piggy even refers to Gonzo using they/them pronouns! (But, since this hasn't been consistent throughout other Muppet properties, we're sticking with he/him in this article.) This sparked major backlash, prompting news networks like FOX to publish pieces pushing back on Gonzo's newfound bravery.

Still, it was a surprising leap forward for Gonzo — this moment represented his crossover from queer community favorite to real representation. Still, there is a certain charm to recalling a time when Gonzo's queerness was more innate than stated — more reclaimed than given — and there's one particular image that encompasses this sense of wink-nudge portrayal. If you search the terms "Gonzo" and "queer," you're likely to come across an '80s comic strip of Gonzo walking past two doors, one labeled "women" and one labeled "men." Finally, with an unchanging smile, he finds the right bathroom — the one labeled "whatever."