With a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe nomination to her name, Ellen Pompeo's iconic run as Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy has brought with it superstardom, with legions of doting followers supporting her every career move. However, her latest venture, Hulu's brand-new fictionalized version of the Natalia Grace story, Good American Family, has done little to spark excitement from her fanbase.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Good American Family has suffered a poor start to life, earning a less-than-impressive 55% from critics, and a much worse 28% audience score. These early responses, with the show only four episodes in to date, hint at a struggle to maintain viewership for the show, with a strong ensemble cast including Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and Imogen Faith Reid doing little to fend off the negative opinions.

For Pompeo, sadly, poor Rotten Tomatoes reception is nothing new in a career hit by misfires. Besides her success on Grey's Anatomy and a strong audience reception to 2003's Old School, most of Pompeo's projects have fallen to negative reception on the review aggregator. This includes 39% for 2005's Life of the Party, 20% for 2004's Art Heist, 54% for 2003's Undermind, and a 54% rated feature film debut with 2000's In the Weeds. However, this will mean little to an actress who has chiseled a career from one legendary performance, with Meredith Grey being one of the most famous procedural characters of all time.

Ellen Pompeo's New Character is a Neat Change From Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Days