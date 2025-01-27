This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With critically-acclaimed titles like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Bear under their belt, Hulu is becoming an unstoppable force in the world of original short-length productions. Soon, audiences will be invited to set sail on a new adventure through the streamer’s upcoming series, Good American Family. The biggest news about the project comes today, as we’ve received a batch of first-look images as well as a premiere date. We now know that interested parties can tune into Hulu on March 19 for a two-episode premiere event, with one episode to follow weekly with a first season total of eight installments.

Pulling a page from Discovery’s mega-hit docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, or even the fictionalized horror franchise, The Orphan, Good American Family focuses on an adoption gone horribly wrong. The series will follow a husband and wife who finally feel their family is complete after they adopt a girl who has a rare form of dwarfism. At first, things seem to be going great for the blended family, with their latest addition getting along swimmingly with the couple’s three biological children. But as the days pass, odd behaviors displayed by the adoptee make it seem as though she may not be who she says she is. With their paranoia cranking up to an all-time high, the parents struggle to uncover the truth about their family’s newest addition. Setting itself apart from other current dramas, Good American Family will weave its tale through multiple perspectives, giving audiences a bounty of insights to gather their information from.

See the images below.