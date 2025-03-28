The trend of real-life crimes being adapted for television has shown no signs of stopping. With massive successes like Monsters: The Menendez Brothers, Dahmer, and Inventing Anna, it seems like viewers can't get enough of seeing these true crime events dramatized on the screen. The best adaptations of these shows feature stories that almost seem too wild to be true. And they become all the more captivating when we know that the events actually did take place in real life. Now, there's one more show called Good American Family that has debuted in this genre, which only adds to the belief that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

What Is 'Good American Family' About?

When ID premiered the docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, in 2023, social media was abuzz with the fascinating and outrageous true story of a Ukrainian little girl who is adopted by an American family. She has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc), which is a genetic disorder that results in a short stature and skeletal anomalies that affect the spine and the bones in the arms and legs. Just two short years after the adoption takes place, Natalia is abandoned by the family amid reports that she is a violent, murderous person who is actually an adult posing as a child in order to enter the U.S. The case has many shocking twists and turns, so it's not surprising that Hulu decided to adapt it into a television series.

The first two episodes of this strange tale, depicted in Good American Family, premiered on Hulu on March 19, with the remaining six episodes to drop once a week going forward. The series begins with the Barnett family adopting Natalia and continues on through their bizarre interactions with her throughout her childhood. The show is told through multiple perspectives, including through the lens of Kristine Barnett (Ellen Pompeo), Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass), and Natalia herself (Imogen Faith Reid), and this shift in point of view makes the viewer doubt all the information that is being presented to them. The mystery revolves around the question: Is Natalia actually a dangerous adult or just a scared little girl?

'Good American Family' Is Based on a Fascinating True Story