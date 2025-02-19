Ellen Pompeo is taking on a much different role than what viewers know her for in the official trailer for Good American Family. After spending 20 seasons aboard the ever-popular Grey's Anatomy as the titular Meredith Gray, she's now playing the role of true-crime subject Kristine Barnett in Hulu's new limited series inspired by the story of Natalia Grace. Told from multiple perspectives and formed using the many accounts and accusations that exist surrounding the case, the series follows the Barnetts after they adopt Grace, who has a rare form of dwarfism, into their happy family. As she fits in with the couple and their three children, they begin growing paranoid about her background and start to wonder if she is who she says. The mystery unravels into a web of trauma, threats, and legal battles bringing the family's lives into the public eye.

The footage initially depicts the good intentions of the Barnett family as Kristine expresses her desire to create a safe world for all kids and feels the immense joy of getting to adopt Natalia into her life. Her husband Michael, played by Creep star Mark Duplass, is similarly thrilled, doing his best to be a good dad and make Natalia feel welcome after years of bouncing around the adoption system. It's only when her school records are brought up that Kristine begins growing suspicious. Between documentation in a foreign language and medical signs that she's well beyond the age of 7, she fears the newest member of the family is actually an adult. The trailer is then flipped on its head as the happy unit begins tearing apart over the accusation. Kristine, in particular, becomes hellbent on exposing the truth about her adoptive daughter and the "threat" she poses, regardless of the damage her efforts could cause.

Good American Family offers a chilling reflection of reality in its teaser as it also recreates the moment the family abandons Natalia in an apartment. The story made headlines throughout the 2010s as the Barnetts petitioned to change Natalia's legal birthdate and later went to trial over neglect of a child. Their legal battles will be a focal point of the series as it explores the various sides of the story to give audiences a complete, dramatized telling of the deeply disturbing case. Consisting of eight episodes, it's just the latest attempt to translate Natalia's life to television following Discovery's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace which interviewed her and the families that have taken her in since the Barnetts.

Who Else Is Involved in 'Good American Family'?

Joining Pompeo and Duplass in the twisty Hulu series is Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace, alongside a slew of recurring guest stars including Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara. The series was created by Katie Robbins, who most recently helmed the Apple TV+ show Sunny starring Rashida Jones. Reuniting with her from the comedic sci-fi mystery series as a co-showrunner is Sarah Sutherland, with Pompeo, Laura Holstein, Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps all executive producing alongside them.

Good American Family debuts on Hulu with two episodes on March 19 followed by weekly releases thereafter. Check out the trailer in the player above.