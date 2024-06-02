The Big Picture Michelle Dockery shines in Good Behavior, transforming into a chameleon-like grifter effortlessly.

Good Behavior delivers one of the steamiest romances with electrifying chemistry between Dockery and Juan Diego Botto.

The show is a moody neo-noir with a powerful depiction of addiction and complex character dynamics.

You may find yourself having to continuously pause and wipe the steam off your screen while watching the criminally underrated series Good Behavior, starring an irresistible Michelle Dockery. Going bad after being so good for so long, she uses her cunning smarts and oozing sex appeal to become the greatest con woman in the game. Originally airing on TNT for two seasons prior to its untimely cancellation, Good Behavior deserves to be devoured and enjoyed, now finding a new home on Max.

Dockery gives a searing performance in Good Behavior, which is miles away from her career-defining role as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, and her Emmy-nominated performance as the reserved cowgirl Alice Fletcher on Netflix's Godless. Based upon the novel under the same name written by Blake Crouch, Dockery stars opposite Juan Diego Botto, and their chemistry is almost too sultry to watch, as a thief and hitman who at first hate each other but then find themselves in a passionate affair that mixes business with pleasure. Each season consists of 10 episodes, and every installment is an engaging ride that makes for an easy binge-watch. For anyone thirsty for Bridgerton levels of passion or is in need of another nail-biting crime thriller while awaiting another season of Fargo, stick with Good Behavior, and you'll be in good hands.

What is 'Good Behavior' About?

Image via Tomorrow Studios

Michelle Dockery stars as Leticia "Letty" Raines, and she's a thief and drug addict released from prison based on good behavior. Mandated to have frequent meetings with her pushover parole officer, Christian (Terry Kinney), she can't help herself but return to a life of crime. Fresh out of the slammer, Letty is back on the streets prowling for drugs, beautiful things, and money, which lands her hiding in the closet of a hotel room that she's robbing while a hit man stands on the other side, planning the death of a target. Letty decides to interfere with his mission in an attempt to save the target, which backfires and leads to the hit man's eventual capture of her. Played by Juan Diego Botto, Javier Pereira is a cold-blooded killer, and forces Letty to pay off her debts of meddling by assisting him in future jobs, thanks to her skills as a thief and grifter.

The two have differing views on morality and right versus wrong, which leads to simmering tension in their various missions. Letty gets pulled further into Javier's world while struggling with addiction and trying to regain custody of her 10-year-old son, who is currently under the guardianship of Letty's mother, Estelle, played by a withering, unforgettable Lucia Strus. As Javier helps Letty with her addictions, they also begin a heated affair despite their on-again-off-again dislike for one another, which just fuels the fire even more for their delectable enemies-to-lovers arc.

Michelle Dockery Gives a Sultry Performance as a Chameleon-Like Grifter

Close

Dockery has never been more uninhibited or free as Letty, who steals and does what she wants based on impulse and it's delightful to watch. She leans into the neo-noir undertones in Good Behavior, and transforms into someone new every day courtesy of an expensive (stolen) wig and new accent. She can pull off any color, from red to blonde to straight to curly, and one of the many joys of Good Behavior is watching Dockery perform at the top of her craft, effortlessly stepping into new roles like a stealthy chameleon.

In the pilot episode, Dockery nails the execution from the start when she transforms from a newly released prisoner into a Southern belle sporting a blonde wig and sweet yellow dress. For those who love the opening of Ocean's 8 when Sandra Bullock's character, Debbie Ocean, walks into a department store fresh out of prison and effortlessly steals everything in sight, Letty is like her soul sister in Good Behavior. She casually struts into an extravagant hotel with clothes she's stolen and robs a handful of high roller suites like it's a piece of cake, and it's one of the many thrilling sequences to watch. Every con Letty does feels fresh and inventive, even if it's just stealing a wallet out of a man's pocket. But when she meets Javier, who's just as good at his craft, she finally meets her match.

'Good Behavior' Has One of the Steamiest, Sexiest Romances on TV

Image via Tomorrow Studios

Letty and Javier meet each other during Letty's first con at the hotel, not knowing that the other will become entangled. After a boozy dinner in which Letty lies about her entire life, the two have an extremely steamy, intense night that rivals sex scenes in Bridgerton or Outlander. Letty's attempts to save the woman Javier is trying to kill puts a damper on things, but not for long. The chemistry between Dockery and Botto is palpable, and every time they share the screen, the electricity cranks up by 100 volts. It's not an exaggeration to say that their chemistry is completely unmatched. Their romance is the number one reason to watch the show.

A standout episode finds the pair posing as a couple at a nice, secluded hotel, where Javier is on a job to kill a fellow couple staying there. The two are miracle workers at manipulating the couple they're spending time with even while opposing each other, and it's addictive to watch the chase as they get closer to their targets. They should hate each other and should be no good for one another, but there's something that makes them tick and just works perfectly. At a time when sex scenes have plummeted in movies and television, which has created a discourse online, Good Behavior is never afraid to go there and pushes the envelope towards a whole lot of sexy.

Related The 10 Darkest Neo-Noir Movies, Ranked "If you want to win the lottery, you have to make the money to buy a ticket."

'Good Behavior' Is a Moody Neo-Noir and Powerful Depiction of Addiction

Image via Tomorrow Studios

Good Behavior travels from dingy dive bars to neon-lit signed motels. The show even features Michelle Dockery's fantastic, sultry singing voice (Dockery is also a professional singer) in one of the show's more chilling scenes. She gives a knockout performance of the deceptively cheery song "Blue Skies," that cuts between her singing and drinking while Javier is completing a murder. It's a hypnotic scene and excellent utilization of Dockery's many talents.

While the affair between Letty and Javier is toxic in many ways because she is trying to quit her life of crime so she can be reunited with her son, Javier also proves to be a key figure in getting Letty to stay sober. It's his one shining attribute even as he drags Letty further away from her endearing parole officer, Christian (Terry Kinney) who just wants the best for her. Both of them work to help Letty stay sober, but the series doesn't shy away from the grueling process and depression Letty faces every day to try becoming a better version of herself. It further cements Letty as one of the most complex female television characters in recent years.

Good Behavior is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max