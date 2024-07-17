The Big Picture HGTV's hit series Good Bones returns with Mina and Karen in a special limited season this August.

The new season follows Mina renovating a lake house and Karen starting a colorful project in North Carolina.

Will Mina and Karen's rocky relationship be mended in this surprise season? Tune in to find out on August 14 at 9:00 PM.

Good Bones fans, you're about to get the news you've been waiting for! Your favorite show is returning! HGTV has revealed that Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine will be returning in a special limited season of the HGTV hit series, Good Bones. Coming back for a limited time this August, Good Bones will kick off with an extended 90-minute premiere episode that will help catch fans up to what Mina and Karen have been up to since they last saw them. A new chapter is about to be written.

Good Bones was a smash hit series on HGTV for eight seasons. Running from 2016 until 2023, Good Bones followed mother-daughter team Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine as they renovated some of the most in-need historic homes in Indianapolis, Indiana. With their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, as the entry point to the show, fans got a glimpse of the relationship between Mina and Karen, as well as some of their supporting players including Mina's half-brother, Tad Starsiak, and her childhood friend, Cory Miller. With a strain to multiple relationships, the end of Good Bones may have been a shock to longtime fans, but it was a necessary move for the individuals involved.

What Will Happen in the Limited Series of 'Good Bones'?

In the newest season of HGTV's hit series Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine will be followed as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis. "Mina will purchase a very dated but "groovy" lake house just north of Indy and give it a much-needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she'll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis."

"To kick off this special season, an extended 90-minute premiere episode will showcase Mina's journey through a rocky home-buying process and the renovation of her restful lakeside retreat, but along the way, she must make a tough decision about her future. The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Karen's purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build." Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three-week run.

As fans have seen played out off the show, Karen and Mina have not been on the best of terms. Their rocky relationship put into question where their HGTV future might stand, but this incredible surprise season may illuminate where their relationship stands today. Eagle-eyed fans of the show have noted that late last year, Karen reunited with Cory Miller in North Carolina. Could he also be making his return to the program on this project? Fans will have to tune in to see! No matter what, their favorite ladies are back, so it's time to rejoice! No more nasty comments!

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

The special limited season of Good Bones premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 9:00pm on HGTV. Catch up on all episodes of Good Bones on Max.

