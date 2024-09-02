The rift between Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine has captured audiences' attention for some time now, with the recent three-episode spin-off series, Good Bones: New Beginnings, seeing an altogether different dynamic between the pair following off-screen rumblings. With Hawk even going as far as to share the status of her relationship with her mother through her podcast, Mina AF, following the end of Good Bones in 2023, the special decided to follow each woman separately and not mention their off-screen antics. But as it goes in TV land, what isn't said can be more powerful than what is.

During the August 21 episode of Good Bones: New Beginnings, Laine spoke about her grandchildren with reference to the geographical spread of their home lives. Laine said, "The plan, when I bought this house, was to retire to Wilmington, and then my children had different plans because the one who lives in San Francisco moved back to Indianapolis... So now there’s four grandkids in Indianapolis and my daughter Kelsy got pregnant. So now the scales weigh differently. This is the first time in my life I’m in a position where I can really invest time into being the kind of grandparent I want to be."

This caused instant outrage online, predominantly due to Laine not mentioning all of her grandchildren. Some fans cited her as disgusting for deliberately leaving out the likes of Jack and Charlotte, her daughter Hawk's two children during the ongoing familial dispute. Meanwhile, others suggested there may be other aspects at play, such as the potential for Hawk to have forbidden her mother from talking about them.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Since Addressed the Situation Publicly

Although she might have preferred to initially stay quiet and allow the backlash against her mother to blow over, such was the intensity of said backlash, that Hawk felt it necessary to weigh in on the situation and even comment on some of the contrary allegations. Taking to her Instagram Stories on August 24, Hawk said:

"There’s been a lot about this since the last episode. A lot of people saying, ‘Well, Mina probably said she couldn’t talk about them, or Karen doesn’t see them’ or, you know, whatever. And I don’t want to get in the weeds, but I do not keep them from her, and she does not refuse to see them. Other than that, it’s just complicated family stuff."

