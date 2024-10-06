HGTV’s Good Bones’ star Karen E. Laine has surprised viewers by deciding to sell her newly renovated beach cottage, which was recently featured on the recent spinoff, Good Bones: New Beginnings. Laine had showcased the North Carolina home frequently on her socials during the design process and it was featured as her dream retirement getaway during the show. However, less than a year after the project was completed, the property is now up for sale.

The news comes after the property was spotted up for sale on Zillow. Laine, who co-starred with her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk on Good Bones, retired from their joint renovation business in 2019. However, she remained active on television and chronicled her renovation projects, including her Wilmington fixer-upper in the spinoff that aired in August 2024.

The cottage, originally purchased in February 2023 for $70,000, underwent significant renovations to become a custom-designed retreat. Laine's personal touches, like teal-colored wood floors, reflected her plan to enjoy the home herself, and it was pretty clear at the time that the home wasn’t intended for resale. However, there may have been a change of plans or perhaps the property is up for sale for a reason yet not unveiled. It’s also important to note that as per Heavy, when the Good Bones spinoff first aired, HGTV had said that the renovated property’s size was 525 square feet. However, Laine’s listing now says the home is 1,000 square feet.

Karen E. Laine's Relationship With Her Daughter Mina Has Been Shaky

Laine’s personal life has seen significant changes recently, including her divorce from her fourth husband, Roger Rominger, in 2023. Laine explained in the What’s Up Wilmington podcast that the couple had different retirement goals. Rominger wanted to retire on a sailboat, but that was a lifestyle Laine couldn't embrace due to severe seasickness. This difference majorly contributed to their eventual split after nearly eight years of marriage.

In addition to her divorce, Laine’s relationship with her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, has also been turbulent. Despite their long-standing professional partnership on Good Bones (2016 to 2024), Mina has been candid about their strained relationship.

While Laine hasn’t publicly addressed her plans to sell the house yet, let alone confirmed her reasons for doing so, fans are left wondering whether she’s moving on from North Carolina for good. On August 29, Laine posted a video revealing that she was in Wilmington, but even back then, she didn’t talk about deciding to sell her North Carolina home or leave it for good.

The mother-daughter duo’s recent limited spinoff Good Bones: New Beginnings aired on HGTV but isn’t yet available to stream. However, it is expected to be available on Discovery+ and Max. Until then, all the seasons of their original show are available to stream on Discovery+ in the U.S.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

Watch on Discovery+