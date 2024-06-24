The Big Picture The final season of Good Bones saw a strained relationship between Mina Starsiak Hawk and longtime friend/colleague Cory Miller.

The dynamic of the family-run business may have contributed to personal conflicts between the characters.

Despite the friction, fans hope for reconciliation between Mina and Cory, who are currently not on speaking terms.

Good Bones fans have been mourning the loss of their beloved show following the final season. The show started with duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine as the central figures. The mother-daughter team who ran their own business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, tackled renovation projects in the municipality of Indianapolis, Indiana. As the show continued, Good Bones grew further into a family affair. Between Mina's half-brother Tad Starsiak and her childhood friend Cory Miller, fans grew attached to all the characters they saw on their screens. As the show careened toward its ultimate end, Mina's relationship with the three central supporting figures continued to wane. Mina and Cory had a falling out. Despite knowing him since she was 11 years old, Mina revealed they were no longer on speaking terms.

Good Bones was an HGTV staple from 2016 until the end of 2023. Running for eight triumphant seasons, the hit show focused on Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, as they flipped houses and rehabbed and restored homes in need in the heart of the historic district of Mina's hometown. Considered to be one of the most popular home renovation programs, fans were able to get an inside glimpse of the behind the scenes operations. But not everything on Good Bones was picture-perfect.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

What Happened to Cory Miller and Mina Starsiak Hawk on 'Good Bones'?

Mina and Cory's friendship is anything but good today. Cory was brought on as a project manager, but as the show continued, the relationship began to strain with Cory appearing less and less on Good Bones. On her podcast, Mina AF, Mina has stated that despite having a soft spot for her childhood friend, she can't move on from "a couple of things that happened towards the end." In the podcast, Mina clarified how she was disappointed over the falling out. "It's a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end particularly like they did, people's colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have the choice to make a different choice," she said. So what exactly are those true colors? Nothing's been revealed just yet. Even though he hadn't worked for her company, he still appeared in Good Bones.

Good Bones was a reality show, but it revolved around the very real business that Mina and her mother built. As Mina bluntly put it, it was a very complicated family organization. It's very possible some of the off-camera difficulties put a strain on the working conditions for everyone involved. Mina had aimed Cory and her mom, among others, for coming in, having fun, and getting their paycheck while she was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. Mina knew that fans likely could have been confused by seeing Cory, Karen, and the boys on the show, but Mina had made it very clear that they had not worked for her company for some time. If you can't enjoy each other's company in reality, it's hard to maintain something for the camera.

So what other elements could have aided in the fracturing of a longtime relationship? It could be due to the off-camera alliance Karen, Cory, and Tad have formed, with Mina being left out. Despite Mina and Cory's strained bond, there's nothing wrong between Karen and Cory. The duo collaborated on a personal project when Cory visited Karen and helped her with her new home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Back in February, Cory used his Instagram story to drop a hint at some of the clues that could have led to the falling out. Cory wrote on his story, "They said money doesn't buy happiness...that's a lie. Put faith in God and break bread with others. That's my happiness." It's cryptic, but surely his future endeavors, including his own company, could be the sole purpose of the post.

Can These Childhood Friends Reconcile?

As internet sleuths continue to check up on the relationship, Cory and Mina still don't follow one another on social media, though Mina revealed on her podcast she has no interest in "hate-following" anyone, just celebrating the amazing people in her life. There is a bit of a twist that complicates the entire falling out. Cory follows and interacts with Mina's husband, Steve Hawk. Yes, they are separate people who can have separate lives, but for the Good Bones fandom, it's complicated. Perhaps Mina's husband is the key to a future. Fans have been begging for a reconciliation, but unlike what's seen on screen, not every relationship on HGTV is perfect! Good Bones may be over, but fans want to see their favorites live happy lives! It will just not be on-screen on HGTV. Mina has no interest in going back to the mental, emotional, and financial place she was in the final seasons of the show.

While Cory may not have anything officially in the works, Mina is still eager to begin a new era on and off-screen. She appeared in House Hunters: All Stars. She's exclaimed that she would love to earn redemption on Rock the Block. And, despite losing her home decor store, Two Chicks District Co, in Bates Hendricks, she's got a new spot in Noblesville, Indiana.

As far as the business name, Two Chicks and a Hammer? Well, Mina has addressed why she has not changed the name of the company. The answer: it would be silly. Despite the emotions attached and the internet having an opinion, Mina ultimately bought her mother out of her share of the company which they had been building for years. When it comes to branding, Two Chicks and a Hammer is attached to the Mina Starsiak Hawk persona. For her to change course now wouldn't be beneficial. The new era with Mina solely at the helm has begun with a redesign of the logo. Here's hoping the next chapter for both Mina and Cory includes peace for all.

