HGTV is not usually known for interpersonal drama or conflict. So it came as a shocker to fans of the HGTV reality TV show, Good Bones when they discovered Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother and co-star Karen E. Laine’s estranged relationship dynamics. The home renovation series premiered in 2016 after the network discovered Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s home-flipping company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. The series focused on Starsiak Hawk and Laine as they remodeled houses in their hometown of Indianapolis that would have otherwise gone unnoticed and untouched. Good Bones was an instant hit with the viewers for several reasons. Firstly, the show centered around two women who owned a company and worked in a strictly male-dominated industry. Their employees were mainly men from their families, employed and paid by the ladies. To top it off, they weren’t just any female duo; they were a mother and daughter who were also business partners.

The two always appeared to have a close-knit relationship as they juggled their business and the show simultaneously. However, behind the scenes, their relationship faced several significant blows that eventually led to their rift eventually going public. In August 2023, Starsiak Hawk announced on her podcast Mina AF that the eighth installment of Good Bones would also be its last. During this announcement, she candidly opened up about her experience with the show through the years, and how it had adversely affected her personal and professional life. Surprisingly, one of the major reasons for ending the beloved real estate show was her estranged relationship with her mother.

Where Did The Troubles Begin?

Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine weren’t always as miserable in each other’s company as they later turned out to be. Their issues began to surface as the pressure of running a business together and starring in a popular reality television show compounded. The duo founded their home-flipping and renovating business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, back in 2007. At the time, Starsiak Hawk was a part-time waitress at a restaurant while Laine worked as a defense attorney. They started flipping homes as a hobby to pass time, and before they knew it, their little bonding activity became a massive hit! Their work started gaining traction, and they were noticed by HGTV in 2016. Many would say that’s where the trouble began. As the show gained popularity and the duo’s individualist working styles started clashing, things started going south.

Despite what the audience believes, Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s relationship has been strained from the very beginning. Starsiak Hawk shared some insight regarding this on her podcast Mina AF, stating: “It's a cumulative situation from the time I can remember, when I was 3, of things that have created the situation that we're in now." She added that their relationship had been rocky from the start, but when they mixed family and business, things really hit rock bottom. Being business partners and co-stars on a highly-rated show meant that the challenges would be harder to overcome. One of the issues that the mother-daughter duo faced during their run of the show was dealing with the government and legal bodies. Both women faced umpteen issues while navigating the bureaucracy of Indianapolis. Getting permits from the government for different projects meant a lot of backlog and pushback on several requests made by the business partners. This inefficient and slow working speed eventually impacted Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s ability to get things done.

Personality Clashes Between The Mom-Daughter Duo

It’s not very unlikely that a mother and daughter would have personality differences. After all, that’s the entire premise of this golden relationship. However, it was exactly these differences in their personalities and working styles that eventually led to the demise of the empire they had built for themselves. Mina Starsiak Hawk’s need for control was perfectly balanced by Karen Laine’s laid-back approach. However, as their business grew and the reality TV show gained popularity, the differences that once made them ideal partners started causing friction. This was highlighted by the Good Bones’ interior designer, Micheal “MJ” Coyle. He appeared on an episode of Mina AF where a discussion ensued about the mother-daughter duo’s working styles. Coyle mentioned that he had “totally different relationships” with them both.

Discussing his work relationship on Good Bones with Hawk, he stated that they were both impatient people who needed to be in control of everything, at all times. However, when commenting about Laine and her working style, Coyle added, “As creative and incredible as she is, getting on the same page as her can be very difficult.” Given how acutely different the mother-daughter team was, it is plausible that the rift between them deepened when their working styles started clashing. It wasn't long after the show’s inception that Laine left the Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019. However, she continued to appear on the show until its last season.

Financial Liability Was The Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back

Soon after announcing the finale of Good Bones on her podcast, Starsiak Hawk stated in another podcast episode titled “All On Me” that the division of labor in the show was one of the reasons that she decided to bid farewell to it. She mentioned that all the financial responsibility of doing renovations on the show fell on her sole shoulders. She even went on to say that everyone else on the team, mostly her family, was just there to have fun while she had to bear the brunt of it all. In the same episode, she mentioned, “I pay the liability insurance… I, as one single human, carry the weight of everything you see on TV." She even disclosed that she was the one who bought her mother out of the company back in 2019, owing primarily to their differences. She also said that her other family members, which included her brothers, had not worked for her in several years.

These decisions eventually led to Hawk having a harder time managing her business and the show together. With most of her family out of the business, she was the sole bearer of all liabilities for the company. But her family still being on the show meant that they were directly profiting from her business without paying any dues or charges — instead they got paid for it. That would create animosity in even the strongest bonds, so it's no surprise that the financial burden eventually became the undoing of Good Bones and whatever little relationship was left between Hawk and Laine.

What Does The Future Hold For The Starsiak-Laine Family?

Mina AF revealed a lot about the relationship between the Good Bones co-stars. Starsiak Hawk admitted in one of her podcast episodes that she had not spoken to her mother in a year! Any attempts they made at communicating ended up in further arguments and disagreements. This distance between the two made it quite challenging for them to film the last season of the show. When talking about her relationship with her family, Starsiak Hawk described the situation as "complicated without even being complicated." She also mentioned struggling with setting boundaries, especially when it came to family events, where they were all expected to act normal for their father’s sake, despite underlying tensions.

Despite these issues, both the mother and daughter have shown a willingness to reconcile. Starsiak Hawk mentioned in her podcast that her mother had reached out to her requesting to talk. In the same episode, she mentioned pondering whether ending the show and her mother retiring as a stakeholder from the company would allow them some space to be a family again, instead of just co-workers or business partners. Now, with all the strings that previously attached them gone, the mother-daughter slash ex-business partners might finally be able to improve their dynamic and move on in their personal lives.

Good Bones is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

