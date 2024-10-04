Following her recent return to television on Good Bones: New Beginnings, Mina Starsiak Hawk has announced another new beginning—well, a new beginning by closing a chapter. In a recent Facebook post, Hawk revealed that the Two Chicks District Co. store in Noblesville, Indiana, will be shuttering after seven months in business. During her episode of Good Bones: New Beginnings, Hawk and her family were seen closing down the Fountain Square location of Two Chicks District Co. and moving to the new location. She had initially hoped to draw more customers and sales. But sadly, the short-term lease in Hamilton County did not yield enough profit to make it a permanent location.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Had a Rollercoaster Year

Speaking to the IndyStar, Hawk revealed that "by the time it came to make a decision to stay, I just couldn't... we were losing money." Two Chicks District Co. was founded by the Good Bones star, who sold a long range of items including, home accessories and merchandise. Following the shutter of the storefront, customers will still have the opportunity to shop online. The original brick-and-mortar opened in 2020 before closing down three years later. To end her journey at the location, Hawk has called it "so amazing" and felt as much support as possible from the community. "I hate that the business side just isn't there to support it, but being in a very urban spot, unfortunately, it has to be a profitable venture."

2023 also marked the end of Hawk's hit series Good Bones. Appearing with her mom, Karen E. Laine, the series ran on HGTV for eight seasons between 2016 and 2023. Fans were delighted to see the return of the series, in limited form, this past summer. Good Bones: New Beginnings followed congruent stories of the two original stars. For Hawk's arc, she was seen moving from her original storefront as she and her husband, Steve Hawk, renovated their family lake house.

All episodes of Good Bones and Good Bones: New Beginnings are available to stream on Max.

