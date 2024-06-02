After 8 seasons on HGTV, Mina Starsiak Hawk previously revealed on her podcast, Mina AF, that the time had come to end her hit series, Good Bones. Discussing the show's fate on her podcast, she shared that it was best for everyone involved to end the home renovation program. Between stress, burnout, and a potential career change, it was time to pull the plug. With a spin-off program underway, she would not be saying goodbye to her time on HGTV, she'd just be closing one chapter of her life. It was the best decision she had made according to her, as her already troubled family issues were tied to the program. By starting new, Mina has been able to keep her persona active and use her expertise in a new way.

In 2016, HGTV tried a new version of a well-oiled concept. A home renovation show, but this time led by a mother-daughter team! Good Bones followed Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, as they renovated run-down homes in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. Under the guise of their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Good Bones was a gruffer and grittier version of the programs HGTV fans had already fallen in love with. But like many other shows on the network, off-camera strife aided in the demise of the show. When the stars require regular breaks from one another, it's time to reevaluate the situation.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Needed To End This Era

Image via HGTV

Following eight triumphant seasons, Good Bones ended on HGTV in 2023, much to the dismay of the loyal fans. On the August 7th, 2023 episode of her podcast Mina AF, Mina Starsiak Hawk broke the news that she had finished her last few pickups to conclude the final season. For Mina, she revealed how proud she was about the project, noting how it was super representative of who she is. Mina revealed that she and the network did agree to end the show, a decision they made together. Renovating more than a dozen houses a season was a challenge for Mina and the team. She noted the stress and pressure of the show got the best of her. She did not want the responsibility of keeping two dozen people employed, despite putting that on her shoulders. It caused her to be a person she no longer knew or liked. The version of who she was changed, and to eliminate that version, Good Bones needed to end. She bluntly said she "just needed to switch it up."

As much as there is television magic, the reality of creating Good Bones became more and more difficult. Mina stated that she would often butt heads with city planners as she tried to work within the system. With the struggles to do her work, Mina felt she bent over backwards to make things come to fruition, citing that personal opinions stymied her growth. Even when it comes to her team, Mina has experienced discord with the show's project manager, Cory Miller. They have known one another since childhood, leading to decades of problems between the two. Mina used her platform to reveal that she learned things about Cory's true colors and why she had to make the difficult choice to no longer interact. While Mina has lost a relationship with Cory, Karen has maintained hers.

From a personal perspective, Mina went through a lot of life changes during the run of the show. On the positive, she married her husband, Steve Hawk, and had two children with him, Jack and Charlie. On the flip side, with family being a crucial element to the show, the family drama got the best of all involved. Mina stated, "you're the hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it's safe, so we've kind of become family for each other and kind of done that." The Good Bones family was truly a big dysfunctional family, showing there is more than what viewers see. Between more construction and contractor issues, nothing seems to match the interpersonal family dynamics that infiltrated the show.

Family Drama Got the Best of 'Good Bones'