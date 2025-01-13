Mina Starsiak Hawk rose to fame as a home renovation expert on the HGTV series Good Bones. The reality star filmed eight seasons of the home makeover series with her mother, Karen E. Laine, as the ladies got the family business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, up and running. While the mother/daughter duo created a hit series together, it eventually came to light that the pair had a complicated history together even before filming began. Once Laine announced her retirement, her relationship with her daughter got progressively worse.

Starsiak Hawk has gotten used to sharing her life openly with her viewers. This has continued even after Good Bones was cancelled, as she shares details of her life through her social media accounts and on her podcast, Mina AF. The renovation expert has also continued her relationship with HGTV, appearing on the competition series House Hunters: All Stars, and in a re-imagined season of her series where both she and her mother work on separate projects in Good Bones: New Beginnings. While Starsiak Hawk has lost the platform that Good Bones once afforded her, that doesn't mean she has become less open about sharing her life with her loyal followers. In a recent Instagram post, the HGTV star shared an update on her most recent makeover, and it had nothing to do with home renovation.

Image via HGTV

In a shocking post to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video of her chatting with her children as her face appears nearly unrecognizable after a recent makeover attempt included a facial procedure. The reality star hoped to be transparent about the extreme lengths she was willing to undergo to feel better about her physical appearance. The makeover treatment she received was the CO2 hybrid laser therapy, known as "skin resurfacing," and it left the reality star's skin red, shiny, and sore looking for several days after the procedure.

Starsiak Hawk's post revealed her intentions behind sharing the gnarly outcome of the procedure was the hope that if anyone saw her out running errands, they would understand why her appearance looked so altered at the moment. A secondary intention was that she didn't want to give other women of her age a false impression about her appearance, claiming if other 40-year-old women noticed that their skin didn't look like hers (once her skin had time to heal), they could "at least know it's because I spent money to torture myself to get that fresh to death skin."

Viewers Praised the HGTV Star's Transparency