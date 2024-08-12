Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine of HGTV fame are making a comeback in a special limited series, Good Bones: New Beginnings. Best known for their time in the home renovation series Good Bones, the mother-and-daughter duo is returning to the network for a temporary run with their new show.

Prior to their first appearance on Good Bones in 2016, Hawk was working as a real estate agent, while Lain spent her days as a defense attorney. With a shared love for revitalizing the old, rundown homes in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis, it was only a matter of time until the two built a name for themselves on the network. Although Good Bones officially ended after eight long seasons in 2023, the two aren’t taking a break anytime soon from HGTV.

Get ready for some mother-daughter bonding time! With the show around the corner, here’s everything we know so far about Good Bones: New Beginnings.

When Is 'Good Bones: New Beginnings' Coming Out?

Image via HGTV

Good Bones: New Beginnings officially airs on HGTV on Wednesday, August 14, at 9 PM ET/PT. Fans of the mother-daughter duo can also stream episodes exclusively on Max on the same day and time.

Is There A Trailer for 'Good Bones: New Beginnings'?

Image via HGTV

Currently, there’s no trailer available for Good Bones: New Beginnings. But here’s what you can expect in the series premiere - fans can expect an extended 90-minute debut episode, following Hawk as she attempts to make it through a rocking buying process, all while tending to the demanding restoration of her dream lakeside retreat. But when some of her plans are involved, Hawk has to make some tough choices.

In the next two hour-long episodes, the series looks at Laine’s purchased 120-year-old beach bungalow. As beautiful and historical as the building may look on the outside, transforming a relic from the past comes with its challenges. Due to its build, Laine must race against time. And with unpredictable weather conditions threatening to ruin the entire project mid-build, Laine must act swiftly before she loses everything she’s worked for.

Who Are the Cast in 'Good Bones: New Beginnings'?

Image via HGTV

As co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, Hawk strives to lead her life with a sense of purpose, especially in the house remodeling department. Equipped with her hawk-like real-estate acumen and her passion for saving old homes, Hawk is dedicated to revitalizing her hometown of Indianapolis. Outside of Good Bones, Hawk has also appeared on other HGTV shows, including the Los Angeles competition series Rock the Block, and A Very Brady Renovation, in which Hawk is assigned to renovate the real-life Brady Bunch home. When she’s not tending to homes, Hawk can be seen spending time with her family and constantly working together with the Children’s Bureau in Indianapolis.

Joining Hawk is her mother Laine. With a past career as an attorney, Laine still keeps her legal expertise handy for any property-related inquiries. But all things business aside, Laine makes sure to keep the community as her priority. With her spirited enthusiasm and love for all things renovation, Laine and her daughter offer some major TLC to homes that are in serious disrepair and magically turn them into leasable properties. In addition to starring in the Good Bones series, Laine also serves as one of the judges in the Property Brothers’s spinoff competition show, Brother vs. Brother.

While things have been peachy for Hawk and Laine, as is the nature of mother-and-daughter relationships, there’s bound to be conflict along the way. When a family gets mixed with business, things can sometimes get awry. As Hawk has shared on her podcast AF, she shares a brief glimpse into her strained relationship with her mother, explaining: “It's a cumulative situation from the time I can remember, when I was 3, of things that have created the situation that we're in now." To top it all off, the duo is constantly faced with mounting professional issues, ranging from troublesome legal dealings in order to get project permits, demanding requests from business partners, and just the sheer difference between their personalities. All of this culminated in a lagging work process that has hindered the spark originally present in Hawk and Laine’s personal and work relationship. But with Good Bones: New Beginnings, it’s most likely that the two might embrace a new chapter in their lives, leaving the bad behind and looking forward to creating more beautiful homes from a fresh start.

What Is 'Good Bones: New Beginnings' About?

Image via HGTV

Check out the official synopsis for Good Bones: New Beginnings below:

“The newest season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E Laine as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis. Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis. Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three- week run.”

The original Good Bones has been an HGTV staple from 2016 and 2023. With eight seasons under their belt, Hawk and Laine team up to scour for ancient properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, and breathe new life into it. Visiting one run-down home after another home, Hawk and Laine work their magic to makeover these properties into urban remodels that fit well with mother times, but still maintain its historical charm. Combining Hawk’s real estate acumen and Laine’s legal knowledge, the duo has their ways of getting the property they want. Whenever a job’s too big for them, luckily, Hawk and Laine have their family to rely on for any extra demo and construction support. Sadly, after eight long, well-received seasons, Hawk and Laine finally said goodbye to Good Bones. Although the show has ended, the two are not shying away from the home renovation business any time soon.

With the popularity of Good Bones, the franchise also has its spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business. Unlike the original series, which focuses on one house per episode, Risky Business centers on Hawk as she works only on one house throughout the entire six-episode series. But this property isn’t any ordinary house - it’s a massive, singular Indianapolis mansion that’s on the brink of destruction. True to its name, the property comes with a massive risk. Instead of her usual $300,000 risk, Hawk’s ambitious project comes at a staggering $1.2 million risk. A much grittier and more raw take on Hawk’s remodeling process, it’s not surprising to see Hawk a curse word or two out of frustration.

Who Is Making 'Good Bones: New Beginnings'?

Image via HGTV

Good Bones: New Beginnings is brought to audiences by the folks at High Noon Entertainment, a creative house under the ITV America banner. As the biggest independent unscripted producer in the U.S., ITV America is the driving force behind many top-tier non-scripted TV brands. They’re part of the broader ITV Studios family, a global production giant responsible for several other successful programming on numerous broadcast and cable networks, as well as digital and premium streaming platforms.

High Noon Entertainment is also responsible for other HGTV shows, including Fixer Upper, which follows Chip and Joanna Gaines turning the worst houses on the block into liveable dream homes. Other shows include Unsellable Houses, featuring Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb assisting down-on-their-luck homeowners having a hard time selling their homes, and Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?, following former Survivor winner and now home designer Kim Wolfe bringing her A game to homes that need updated renovations.