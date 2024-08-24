The Big Picture New season Good Bones: New Beginnings showcases Mina and Karen's separate journeys post-off-screen rift.

The special season focuses on Mina renovating her family's lakehouse in episode one, Karen's beach house in episode two.

Despite off-camera tension, neither Mina nor Karen mention each other in the first two episodes, focusing solely on their individual projects.

Fans clamoured with excitement when HGTV announced that the beloved Good Bones would be returning for a special three-episode season. Titled Good Bones: New Beginnings, the series followed Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine as they embarked on their new journeys, showcasing a special project each. While fans have been used to seeing the mother-daughter pair together on screen, their off-screen rift has caused Good Bones: New Beginnings to look a bit different.

Since the hit HGTV series ended, Mina Starsiak Hawk has shared the status of her relationship with her mother through her podcast, Mina AF. The heartbreaking reality that the two series stars are not on the best of terms has made some viewers wonder how this special season works. Thankfully, Good Bones: New Beginnings has opted to allow both women to have their moment with little mention of one another during their respective stories.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

'Good Bones: New Beginnings' Brings Reality to Light

In the first episode of Good Bones: New Beginnings, the series focused solely on Mina's renovation of her family's new lakehouse. While sharing some of her recent business woes, including renting out Two Chicks and a Hammer's headquarters and shuttering District Co., Mina's journey as a solo act becomes the prime storyline. Mina shares some of the struggles that she endures with her businesses, and the heartache of losing District Co., a place that was special to her kids, yet finds the balance to shed a light onto the future. Good Bones: New Beginnings is just that. Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, are beginning a new chapter with their lake house. This is their opportunity to have a place for their family. At the heart of Good Bones is family. That concept is touched on as Mina and Steve discuss the tragic loss of his sister, Stephanie. Viewers are granted an opportunity to see Mina celebrate her with her son as shows him the photos as she leaves District Co. But when it comes to her mother, there's nary a mention. The first episode is solely about Mina and her new beginning.

By Episode 2, Good Bones: New Beginnings jumps to Wilmington, North Carolina as it's time for Karen's new beginning. Even though she thought she was ready to retire, she brought out the hammer once again to renovate her new beach home. A home that, for the first time, was solely hers. Karen's episode showcased her instant charm. Watching her so excited to transform a rundown home and make it better brought instant smiles. There was so much joy in her adventure. This time around, Karen gets to be the solo narrator and curator as she offers her insight into renovation, with some aid of familiar faces like Cory Miller. There's something magical about Karen focusing on her project, bringing a spark as she figures out her custom mural and selecting everything that goes into her dream retirement home. Like her bungalow, the foundation of her relationship with Mina needs to be rebuilt. But it wasn't discussed in her episode either. Instead, she discusses her other children and grandchildren who she'll be leaving back in Indianapolis.

Within the first two episodes of Good Bones: New Beginnings, neither Mina nor Karen spoke of the other. There was no acknowledgment of their relationship. It's as if the off-camera rift does not exist in TV world. Instead, their new beginnings co-exist on parallel paths. They both bring the highs and lows of their projects as they balance their struggles in the next chapter of their lives. No matter what happens next in their personal story, this is just the beginning of their next potential journeys on HGTV. Call them backdoor pilots, but there's plenty of promise ahead.

The limited series Good Bones: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays on HGTV at 9:00 pm EST. All episodes will be available to stream on Max.

