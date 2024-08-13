The Big Picture The Good Bones episode titled "The Cottage Catastrophe" features a home renovation gone terribly wrong.

Mina faced challenges reimagining a cottage with a rotted floor and bad foundation.

Fans can expect a new special season with Mina and mom Karen E. Laine taking on separate projects.

On a Season 5 episode of Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk began the episode by celebrating beautiful butterflies with her son before heading off to the next project with her mom, Karen E. Laine. It seemed like it would be a typical episode of Good Bones. Laine and Hawk would restore a decaying home and the reveal would be extraordinary. That was the result, but the journey to get there was anything but extraordinary. The journey was a catastrophe.

For eight triumphant seasons, fans fell in love with the mother-daughter pairing on Good Bones. The series followed the duo of Two Chicks and a Hammer as they restored some historic homes in the greater Indianapolis area. With their unique relationship and style, the show was one of the most beloved programs on HGTV. However, due to off-screen drama and shifting personal directions, the series came to a close in 2023. Despite the strained relationship between the two stars, they are set to return for a quick special season on the network this month. But will it be as catastrophic as that cottage catastrophe was?

The 'Good Bones' Episode That Sees a House Literally Crumble

In the Season 5 episode, "Cottage Catastrophe," Hawk and Laine take on the Talbot Street Cottage, a two-bed, 1-bath cottage that was completely run down. As Hawk put it, it looked like a haunted house. But something was certainly haunting the bones of this structure. Hawk and Laine had already renovated homes on this street before, so spirits were high. There was a potential to make a return on the property. It just had to be completely reimagined. It was time to turn another profit.

As the mother-daughter duo toured the insides of the current structure, Hawk had a temporary moment of panic as she slightly fell through the floor in the bathroom following some squishy bases. The floor was rotted and essentially a precursor of what was to come. On their way to the outside of the home, the mother-of-two pointed out the foundation was bad as she was pulling out the bricks. While it was a precursor of what was to come, their to-do list featured removing the back of the house, adding a two-story addition to increase the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, fixing the existing foundation, and creating an open floor plan.

Hawk set up the scene that the renovation would cost upwards of $180,000 following a $20,000 purchase. But things took a turn for the worst following demo day. Through laughter and tears, unable to pick an emotion, she revealed to her mom on their way to the project that it was all gone. The cottage collapsed, as seen in the clip above. It made sense after the complete build-up that Hawk gave her mother during the walk-through. Due to this massive mess, an additional $30,000 was needed to redraw the plans that, ultimately, resulted in a bigger and better concept.

Like Any 'Good Bones' Episode, Mina Starsiak-Hawk Had a Plan

Whether it was purely a coincidence or all part of the master plan, Laine found positivity in a negative situation. With the help of her daughter, she compared this collapse to a caterpillar becoming a butterfly. Regardless, the now vacant lot allowed a new floor plan to be devised and an entirely new home to be rectified. The thing about shows like Good Bones and other HGTV programs is even in some of the most disastrous moments, it never seems like the end of the world. There are no expletive-laden rants. Hawk seemed all hunkey-dory despite knowing her budget immediately increased. And you'd think that this would come from a woman who, in the same episode, went to the doctor as she heard her baby's heartbeat as she was six weeks pregnant. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the designer.

This episode was wild for viewers because it shined a light on how things can quickly go wrong when you least expect it. Sure, there have been times when clawfoot bathtubs and walls go missing, but watching an entire structure just collapse is wild. While the average viewer likely doesn't mind suspending their disbelief at reality because they're truly there for the ultimate result, Hawk never divulged just exactly why it happened, just that the neighbor noticed on their camera that she last saw it standing around one in the morning.

The new special season of Good Bones is set to watch Hawk and Laine embark on their own projects separately. It's still the same foundation of the show fans love, but it's been renovated to be a new format. What's wild about Good Bones' return is that HGTV is willing to bring the show's personalities back amid real-life issues between the two. Perhaps this could be a step toward the reconciliation that fans are eager to see.

A special new season of Good Bones premieres on August 14 on HGTV. All episodes of Good Bones are available to stream on Max.

