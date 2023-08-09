The Big Picture HGTV's hit home renovation series, Good Bones, is set to end after its upcoming eighth season, according to co-host Mina Starsiak Hawk.

Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, have been renovating homes in the Indianapolis area on the show, adding green spaces and spreading love to houses with "good bones."

Starsiak Hawk shared that ending the series was the right decision, as the demands of the show were taking a toll on her personal life and the weight of others' expectations became overwhelming.

Another great home renovation series is coming to an end. Breaking the tough news on her Mina AF podcast, Mina Starsiak Hawk, the co-host of HGTV’s Good Bones revealed that the upcoming season would be its last. Now moving into its eighth season, the home renovation show has been on the celebrated network since 2016 with the final batch of episodes set to begin breaking down walls on August 15 with new installments following weekly. Joined by her mother, Karen E. Laine, each episode followed the duo behind the business, Two Chicks and a Hammer as they moved from house to house in the Indianapolis area, dropping into neighborhoods including Old Southside, Bates-Hendricks and Fountain Square to spread a little love and attention to homes with potential, adding in green spaces anywhere they could find space.

During her podcast, Starsiak Hawk said that the series wrapping after its upcoming season was “the right thing” and that she’s ready to move on with her life, a sentiment that’s shared with the other folks on the team who are sometimes working between five and eight projects at the same time during the duration of a season. One of those other renovators ready to move on was Starsiak Hawk’s mother and co-star of Good Bones, Laine, who stepped away from the business in 2019 but continued to appear alongside her daughter on the TV show.

As is the case with any reality series, audiences have watched both Laine and Starsiak Hawk’s lives change drastically over the last several years. For the latter, viewers tuned in season after season and saw everything that happened in her life from her marriage to Steve Hawk to the birth of their two children, Jack and Charlie.

Recognizing that the business and show put added stress on her home life and vice-versa, she said, “It was making it really, really hard to function as, like, a normal human being, because I always felt the weight of so many other people’s worlds that I put on my shoulders.” As she revealed on the podcast, this was one of the major forces behind the call to end the show. “I got to a point where I think I kind of felt like… I was fighting for my life, or fighting for my family’s life, fighting for my employees’ lives, to figure something out, to find a solution, to find the next thing.”

What Else is on HGTV?

Even with Good Bones ending following its upcoming season, HGTV still has plenty of content to keep audiences coming back for more. Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to the network with a brand-new series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel this November while Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge had audiences hooked through all four episodes.

As for Good Bones, no trailer for the eighth season has been released quite yet, but you can check out the Season 7 trailer below.