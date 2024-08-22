The Big Picture Karen E. Laine takes on her most ambitious project yet in Wilmington, NC, after falling through the floor during renovations.

Karen E. Laine’s recent home renovation has taken an unexpected turn after the HGTV star fell through the floor! During Good Bones Season 9, Episode 2, which aired on August 21, 2024, the reality star and her team were pulling up the rotting floors in her Wilmington, North Carolina project. However, Laine claimed she was perfectly fine and joked that her “squishy part” cushioned the fall.

The renovation of this house is Laine’s most ambitious project to date. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property was in pretty bad shape when the reality star purchased it, and her fall has made matters worse. After the fall, Laine realized that the floor system of the house needed to be replaced along with its entire foundation.

The DIY expert further confessed that the renovation was costing more money than she originally thought it would. But despite how difficult the project is, Laine does not want to sell the house and “be done” with it. “There’s no way I’m giving up on my dream,” added the reality star.

Laine Is Calling in the Big Guns for This Major 'Good Bones' Project

During a confessional in the same episode, Karen E. Laine shared that the house will need to be lifted since it needs a brand-new continuous pour foundation around the property. The home renovator lifted the entire house with a jack in a nerve-wracking moment. Her team watched with bated breath as its beams wobbled and made concerning sounds. Thankfully, Laine was able to jump out of the way before something bad could happen.

Laine is also seen traveling to Indiana in the episode to be with her daughter Kelsy Spaeth, who was pregnant at the time of filming. During her visit, Laine met with Good Bones alum MJ Coyle to seek the expert’s advice on the design of her Wilmington house. Laine confessed that while she was designing the house herself, she wanted Coyle to be a filter and reel in her crazy ideas. Coyle is also featured at the end of the episode to see the progress on the house.

And not just that — to bring her vision to life! Laine also met with a local muralist in Wilmington to plan out a mural for the new property. The home renovator shared how she wanted the place to feel “bold and colorful,” which is why she wanted the mural to take over the entire back fence of the house.

