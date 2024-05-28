The Big Picture Tad Starsiak shared the unexpected loss of his beloved dog, Church, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Fans of Tad Starsiak have shown support following the loss of Church, urging reconciliation within the family.

Good Bones fans have been offering condolences to Tad Starsiak, who is taking time for himself after his loss.

Dogs are man's best friend. They leave a paw print on our hearts, so it's incredibly tough as it feels like you're losing a part of your family. Good Bones star Tad Starsiak has revealed he had to give an unexpected goodbye to one of his dogs, Church. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the reality star opened up about how his dogs have been there for him during his darkest times, serving as a reminder of what's great in the world.

Fans of Good Bones are familiar with Tad Starsiak for his rough-and-tumble aura as he does the handiwork on his half-sister's former program. Whether wielding a sledgehammer or getting deep in the heart of a demolition, Tad became a staple on the show, which started as a side hustle gig. Working with Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, he served as the project manager for their business Two Chicks and a Hammer. While the show has officially filmed its final episodes, fans have been keeping up with Tad, offering him support following the loss of his beloved dog.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

Tad Starsiak Has Had Some Rough Times Recently

Things have not been great for Tad Starsiak. He opened up about the loss of one of his dogs, Church, in an Instagram post dated May 22nd. In the post, Tad wrote, "Yesterday, I had to say goodbye to my sweet, sweet Church boy unexpectedly. I've seen some s***....been through some s***, and my dogs have been one of my greatest reminders of what's great in the world. Connecting to a love so unconditional and enduring. Church boy was the best of them." Tad revealed that he got Church when he was 23, and went on a road trip to bring him home from California. He stated that Church was the glue that held him together during some rough times.

In the post, he continued, "My heart is incredibly sad at his departure and that our days have turned into memories. It feels like the world should pause for a moment, but it doesn't for anything...I'll miss fighting for room in the bed, his head plopping into my lap while I tried to work, his ability to fit into whatever space I'd give him, and the steady soulful and physical reassurance he gave me. Until next time sweet Church boy. Thank you for being my dear companion." His heartfelt post garnered much support from his fans and followers, sharing their condolences for this loss.

When it comes to loss and family struggles, Tad Starsiak is no stranger. Having a rough break from working with Mina and Karen, he started his own business in order to keep himself afloat. The family rift has not only taken a toll on the parties involved, but also the fans. They have urged Mina and Tad to reconcile, but at the moment, it doesn't seem hopeful. While Mina will be returning to HGTV with a spin-off to her hit series, Tad seems to be taking time to himself. Loss has a funny way of uniting people, so perhaps Mina reached out with personal condolences for Tad's loss.

