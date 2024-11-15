Giving your location to a trusted friend before embarking on a date is a given in this modern digital era of romance. As true crime media weighs heavy on the dating scene, women are now more wary than ever about meeting online strangers, ready to face the potential of all sorts of violence, including death, in order to find their perfect match. Director Viljar Bøe taps into these modern dating fears in his bizarre Norwegian horror, Good Boy, where we can anticipate a fate worse than death, or perhaps just more painfully creepy. Framing the strange central conceit around the dating scene makes the premise more accessible and spookily universal, ultimately posing the question: what red flags are you willing to overlook for the "perfect package?"

What Is 'Good Boy' About?

Good Boy opens up with the tranquil routine of Christian (Gard Løkke) and his dog Frank. Except Frank is not your typical dog breed — he is a human (Nicolai Narvesen Lied) rugged up in a canine costume. Alongside exercising and taking his "dog" outside to do his business (which we thankfully do not witness), Christian spends his time on dating apps, where he meets Sigrid (Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen). On their first date, Sigrid is swept away by the kind and funny gentleman, and they eventually move their date to his place. Though he mentions he has a dog, Sigrid doesn't see Frank until the next morning. When the horrific realization dawns on her, she makes the only rational decision: she leaves.

Though the glaring red flag fittingly sends her running for the hills, her best friend makes a cardinal sin in the friendship handbook. She sleuths on the handsome guy Sigrid went on a date with and finds out that he is actually a multimillionaire. Egregiously, she pushes Sigrid to overlook the human-dog roommate and encourages her to give Christian a chance — they even educate themselves on puppy play. Unwittingly, her best friend takes an antagonistic role in this interplay, essentially serving up Sigrid in a doggy bag to this rich and too-perfect stranger. Subsequently, Sigrid dips her toes into Christian's strange life, learning to empathize (especially as she discovers it is not sexual in nature, but rather a trauma response) before things take a dark turn.

'Good Boy' Creates a Creepy Atmosphere That Keeps You on Edge

Close

From the get-go, Good Boy's creepy factor is scaled up to unbearable. The most powerful way it does so is by introducing us to the owner-canine dynamic before the fateful date takes place. We are already unnerved by Frank's human status, morbidly ingrained in us with the visual of his costume crumpled on the bathroom floor. This truth lurks at the back of our minds throughout the more light-hearted and deceivingly romantic aspects of the film. Løkke's and Fredriksen's tantalizing and easy on-screen chemistry on their date makes this even more chilling, as we have our own fears on behalf of Sigrid as she slowly unravels the truth. This is also accentuated by Løkke's particularly uncanny performance, as Christian's tight smiles and goofy jokes are rendered disingenuous as the anticipation ramps up.

When she finally does meet Frank, the creepiness is still thoroughly maintained just at a different angle. Instead of anticipation, bizarre scenes of Sigrid trying to interact with Frank like a normal dog send tingles down our spine, as we feel her trepidation around not breaking the mirage. Good Boy also veers into offbeat and original territory with quotes like: "Does Frank have sex?" It perseveres in its bizarre internal logic that we are forced to accept even as the atmosphere curdles into something more sinister. With the film's cold hues and sparse sets, we see the inevitable twist coming, but the slow-burn atmosphere certainly doesn't prepare us for the jaw-dropping closing scene.

'Good Boy' Plays on Modern Dating Fears to Terrifying Results

Image via Fredagsfilm

A wealth of fears are associated with a date gone horrifically wrong, especially for a young woman, and many films have contemplated a fate worse than death — but not like Good Boy does. Frank's behavior is reminiscent of the end-stages of A24's Tusk, as Lied's performance displays a disturbing level of obedience and commitment to the canine role. Even being around Frank is unsettling enough, but when Sigrid uncovers the truth, death really does seem like the more palatable option. Fredriksen's acting has a heavy hand in de-stabilizing our nerves, but not only through the fearful and strained facial expressions she conjures after the twist.

Between how the character was written and Fredriksen's performance, Sigrid is a universal carrier of this horror that facilitates the film's "this could be you" approach. She is a typical, unassuming twenty-something going on a date, amplified by Fredriksen’s naïve and casual demeanor. She does all the relatable things: runs away when she discovers Frank is human, confers with her best friend, educates herself on puppy play, and turns a blind eye to the rich guy’s flaws. Doing your diligent duty sometimes isn’t enough — a stomach-curdling thought for a woman on a date. Dragging us into this creepy hell, Good Boy capitalizes on modern dating fears, making them a twisted and frightening nightmare instead.

Good Boy Good Boy is a horror-comedy film by director Viljar Bøe. The film follows Sigrid, a woman smitten with a charming man named Christian, who has an adult man as his pet dog. Thinking the relationship is innocuous and that 'puppy-play' isn't a big deal, Sigrid soon discovers the dark side to their relationship - and Christian. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Viljar Bøe Cast Gard Løkke , Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen , Amalie Willoch Njaastad , Viljar Bøe , Nicolai Narvesen Lied Runtime 79 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Viljar Bøe Expand

Good Boy is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO