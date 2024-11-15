Giving your location to a trusted friend before embarking on a date is a given in this modern era of romance. As true crime media weighs heavy on the dating scene, women are now more wary than ever about meeting online strangers, ready to face the potential of all sorts of violence, including death, to find their perfect match. Films like Mimi Cave's Fresh, Anna Kendrick's Lady of the Hour or Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil and Vile uncover the various ways women have been targeted and murdered for lowering their guard around charismatic or unassuming men. As such, doing deep dives into potential dates' social media profiles and getting your friends' opinions have become the norm, but sometimes it still isn't enough.

Director Viljar Bøe taps into these modern dating fears in his bizarre Norwegian horror, Good Boy, where a seemingly perfect love interest has just one flaw. However, in this twisted horror film, we can anticipate confronting a fate worse than death, or perhaps just more painfully creepy. Good Boy revolves around a bizarre idea where the animal kingdom and the human condition unite disconcertingly, scorching our brains with unfortunately unforgettable images. Framing the strange central conceit around the dating scene makes the premise more accessible and universal, allowing everyone who has ever been on a date with someone they met online to partake in the curdling fear. As we learn more about the dreamy love interest, the film ultimately poses the question: What red flags are you willing to overlook for the "perfect package?"

What Is 'Good Boy' About?

Good Boy opens up with the tranquil routine of Christian (Gard Løkke) and his dog, Frank. However, Frank is not your typical dog breed — he is a human (Nicolai Narvesen Lied) rugged up in a canine costume. Alongside exercising and taking his "dog" outside to do his business (which we thankfully do not witness), Christian spends his time on dating apps, where he meets Sigrid (Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen). On their first date, Sigrid is swept away by the kind and funny gentleman, and they take the natural next step by moving their date to his place. Though he mentions he has a dog during the date, Sigrid doesn't see Frank until the next morning. When the horrific realization of what Frank really is dawns on her, she makes the only rational decision: she leaves.

Though the glaring red flag naturally sends Sigrid running for the hills, her best friend sleuths on Christian and finds out that he is actually a multimillionaire. Egregiously, she pushes Sigrid to overlook the human-dog roommate and encourages her to give Christian a chance — they even educate themselves on puppy play. Unwittingly, her best friend takes an antagonistic role in this interplay, essentially serving up Sigrid in a doggy bag to this rich and too-perfect stranger. Ever heard of too good to be true? Subsequently, Sigrid dips her toes into Christian's strange life, learning to empathize with his unique living situation, especially as she discovers it is not sexual in nature, but rather a trauma response.

Strangely enough, Sigrid manages to live in harmony with her new boyfriend and his pet, creating a sweet lulling schedule that even fools us into lowering our guard and expectations. Her relationship with Christian evolves as their banter and tantalizing chemistry transform into trust and long listless conversations that drink up hours of the night. She even begins playing with Frank more explicitly, truly perceiving him as his canine facade and ensuring she doesn't do anything to threaten it. However, when Christian suggests they take a no-phones romantic retreat in a cabin in the woods, Good Boy takes a dark turn, precipitating all the unbidden fears we felt at the beginning of the film.

'Good Boy' Creates a Creepy Atmosphere That Keeps You on Edge