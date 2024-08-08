This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Good Boys, a 2019 comedy, starring Jacob Tremblay, is now #8 on Prime Video's top 10 movies list.

Director Gene Stupnitsky, known for The Office, also wrote the script for this raunchy coming-of-age film.

With a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Good Boys follows three sixth-graders on a comedic adventure.

One of the raunchiest comedies of the last five years is climbing up the charts on Prime Video. Good Boys, the 2019 coming-of-age adventure comedy which stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon, has officially secured the #8 spot in the top 10 movies on Prime Video. Good Boys has jumped ahead of From and The Serpent Queen, but lost out on a higher spot to The Beekeeper, My Spy: The Eternal City, and Fallout. In addition to Tremblay, Williams, and Noon, Good Boys also stars Molly Gordon, Izaac Wang, Midori Francis, and Millie Davis. The film comes from director Gene Stupnitsky, who also wrote the script with help from Lee Eisenberg. Good Boys has a "certified fresh" rating of 81% from critics and 86% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Writer/director Stupnitsky got his start in the late 2000s working on the screenplay for Year One and also writing 15 episodes of the hit comedy series The Office. Most recently, he also penned the script for No Hard Feelings, the raunchy rom-com starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. He is also credited as a writer on The Garfield Movie, which sees Marvel and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt voice the iconic orange tabby in an animated adventure which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, and Nicholas Hoult. Eisenberg most recently wrote the teleplay for Lessons in Chemistry, which saw Brie Larson earn an Emmy nomination for her performance as Elizabeth Zott.

What’s Streaming on Prime Video That’s Popular?

Prime Video is one of the few platforms to not divide its top 10 into separate categories for film and television, which leads to a hefty mixture of both mediums in the most popular shows. The most popular project on Prime Video is Batman: Caped Crusader, the new animated series which recently premiered to rave reviews. The Boys is also hanging around in the #2 spot, with other Amazon series such as Fallout also making a name for itself. The most recent Mission Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, is the #3 project on Prime Video and the most popular movie, with the Jason Statham-led Beekeeper bringing up the rear in the #6 spot.

Good Boys was released in 2019 and was written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Good Boys on Prime Video.

