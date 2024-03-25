The Big Picture Good Burger 2 brings back familiar faces like Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in a hilarious new adventure at the fast-food joint.

The sequel features a new, quirky group of employees and surprise celebrity cameos, adding to the fun and nostalgia of the original.

I'm a dude, he's a dude, she's a dude, 'cos we're all dudes. Hey dudes, buckle up, because Kenan and Kel are back with Good Burger 2, and to celebrate, Collider is delighted to be working with Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment to bring our readers an exclusive sneak-peek at the hilarious blooper reel from the movie, available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 26. The sequel to the cult classic movie brought back familiar faces, such as Dexter Reed (played by Kenan Thompson) and the original Good Burger cashier, Ed (played by Kel Mitchell), who find themselves back at Good Burger in the present day, along with a new, quirky group of employees.

Good Burger 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth. The film also featured surprise celebrity cameos as well as original Good Burger cast members who would go on to reprise their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

A Brief History of 'Good Burger'

The classic '90s sketch made its debut on All That back in 1994, and was based around the fast food establishment, Good Burger, as well as its hopeless cashier, Ed, portrayed by Mitchell throughout Seasons 1 to 5. The success of the sketch eventually led to the worldwide release of the feature film Good Burger on July 25, 1997, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

The plot centers around two high school students, Dexter (played by Thompson) and Ed (played by Mitchell), who work at a fast-food restaurant called Good Burger. The film begins with Dexter causing a car accident and, needing to pay for the damages, finds himself in desperate need of a job, joining Ed at Good Burger. Their jobs are threatened when a new, high-tech burger chain called Mondo Burger opens across the street, planning to put Good Burger out of business with its oversized burgers. When Ed and Dexter discover that Mondo Burger is using illegal chemicals to supersize their burgers, they embark on a mission to expose the truth and save Good Burger.

Good Burger 2 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 26 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment. It is streaming now on Paramount+. Check out the blooper reel below:

Good Burger 2 The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In GOOD BURGER 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Phil Traill Writers Kevin Kopelow , Heath Seifert

