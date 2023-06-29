Not only is Good Burger the home of the good burger, but it’s also the home of a slew of stars from your favorite ‘90s Nickelodeon shows. Today, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios gave millennials all they could ever ask for by revealing additional cast members for the highly-anticipated Good Burger 2. Not only does the call sheet include a handful of role reprisals from the first film, but it also boasts a lineup of recognizable faces and names from more recent productions.

While 25 years may have passed since Good Burger came out, Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra were all happy to jump on board for the sequel to reprise their roles as Fizz, Connie Muldoon, and Roxanne, respectively. Those of us who grew up glued to our TV screens week after week just waiting to hear the TLC-performed theme song will know that Server and Denberg worked alongside Good Burger stars Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on the Nickelodeon sketch show, All That, where the fast food restaurant bit was first created.

Along with the returning cast members, Good Burger 2 will also feature performances from Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason), Anabel Graetz (Free Guy), Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight), Elizabeth Hinkler (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor). The announcement also teases that more celebrity cameos will be announced down the line meaning that there’s a strong possibility of other familiar faces popping up behind the register.

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED: 'Zoey 102': Release Window, Returning Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Zoey 101 Reunion Movie

What’s Good Burger 2 About?

The burgers are back on the grill with Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) back to their old antics at the titular fast food restaurant. The new movie will pick up the story over 25 years later with Dexter, Ed, and a batch of fresh faces trying to live up to customers’ expectations while keeping the store afloat. So far, we’ve seen some photos of the outside of the Good Burger restaurant set which tease an adapted twist while promising to still hold true to the nostalgia of the ‘90s. Those who hope the follow-up will stick to its roots are in luck as Kevin M. Kopelow and Heath Seifert, the duo behind the 1997 film and frequent collaborators with Mitchell and Thompson, serve as the sequel’s writers with Phil Traill (The Middle, Single Drunk Female) directing.

As of right now, Good Burger 2 is eyeing a Paramount+ release later this year. Check out a trailer for the original movie below.