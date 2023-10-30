The Big Picture Good Burger 2 introduces two stars from All That, adding a nostalgic touch for fans of the Nickelodeon late night show.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, trying to save their jobs from being taken over by machines.

The sequel features cameos from a variety of stars, making the second adventure of Dexter and Ed an unpredictable and relevant comedy.

As Good Burger 2 approaches its November 22 release date on Paramount+, Entertainment Weekly has revealed new images from the sequel that include the introduction of two stars from All That, the Nickelodeon late night show aimed at younger audiences. Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg are set to appear in the sequel to Good Burger in a story about the two leads not wanting to lose their jobs to machines. The future will be knocking at the restaurant's door, when the friendly cooks come back to protect their legacy against the cold threat of automatization.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, as they try to save their jobs before it's too late. The sequel will also be filled with many cameos from a wide variety of stars, including Al Roker, Carmen Electra and Rob Grongowski. It remains to be seen if any other big names are set to appear in the duo's second adventure, as anything can happen in the world created around Dexter and Ed. Having their occupation replaced by a machine is something many people fear in the present day, making the premise of the upcoming comedy relevant for its time.

The original Good Burger was released in 1997, telling the story of how Dexter severely damaged his mother's car while taking it without permission. To cover the expenses suffered by the vehicle, he takes a summer job at a local restaurant, where he befriends Ed. The main character manages to make more money by selling the sauce he used to create for his own lunches, in a story that featured Linda Cardellini starring as a hospital patient who had a crush on Ed. And if that wasn't enough star power for a small release, Shaquille O'Neal made a special appearance as himself.

The New Nickelodeon on Paramount+

Good Burger 2 is only one of the many projects from Nickelodeon's past that has been revived at Paramount+, with an initiative that also included Zoey 102. The reunion movie marked the return of Jamie Lynn Spears as the energetic girl who went to high school at the Pacific Coast Academy, as she attended one of her friends' wedding. The other project related to bringing the old Nickelodeon into the present was the iCarly revival that ran for three seasons before being abruptly canceled while leaving the plot on a cliffhanger. Fans of what the channel used to be decades ago have plenty to look forward to in Paramount+'s programming.

Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount+ on November 22: