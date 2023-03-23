"Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?" These immortal words are known by every person who grew up in the 1990s, and it's a phrase that is set to be uttered once again in the long-awaited sequel to the Nickelodeon classic - Good Burger 2.

In 1994, a little show by the name of All That (1994-2020) premiered on the popular children's channel Nickelodeon. It was a sketch comedy series that essentially aimed to be Saturday Night Live for younger audiences, and it very much succeeded as it's fondly remembered as a nostalgic comedic romp that launched the career of many child stars. Perhaps the most popular cast members of All That are Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the latter of whom became best known for his iconic character of Ed - a lovable yet dopey cashier of a fast food restaurant by the name of Good Burger. Thompson and Mitchell proved to be an inseparable duo outside their tenure on All That when they got their own show with Kenan & Kel (1996-2000), but perhaps noticing how popular the Good Burger sketch and the Ed character were, Nickelodeon recruited the child star pair to star in a feature film based on the sketch.

Thus, Good Burger (1997) was born, which saw Kenan Thompson as Dexter join the staff of the restaurant and become unlikely friends with Ed. Though Dexter initially joins the staff for his own selfish reasons, he quickly grows attached to both Ed and the rest of his coworkers and helps them claim victory over their evil rival fast food restaurant, Mondo Burger. Although the film wasn't a massive hit at the box office, it wasn't a failure either, and both Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have fond memories of the project. Since then, it seemed like that would be the end of Dexter and Ed's story, although Kel Mitchell did return to play his character on occasion such as for the All That revival.

However, following their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2023, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell officially confirmed that a sequel to Good Burger is now in development at Nickelodeon and Paramount. Good Burger 2 will see Dexter and Ed reunite for another adventure, packed to the brim with a new story, new characters, and new wacky scenarios to get involved in. To learn more about the upcoming sequel's returning cast, plot details, where it will be released, and more, here is everything we know so far about Good Burger 2.

Related:'Good Burger' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook

Does Good Burger 2 Have a Trailer?

Given that Good Burger 2 was only just announced at the time of this writing, filming on the project is still a ways off and likely won't begin until later this year. With casting, crewing, and other details currently being sorted out, it will be quite a bit of time before we get to see the Good Burger staff back in action after 25 years.

However, if you'd like to get some details straight from the source and see Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Is Good Burger 2 Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

The original Good Burger film made its way into theaters, grossing a total of $23.7 million USD out of a budget of only $9 million. A pretty solid box office return, but this time, Good Burger 2 will instead be making its primary home on Paramount+ via streaming. No plans for a wide or limited theatrical release of the film have been made known at this time. If you're looking for a spot to get nearly all of your Nickelodeon content, Paramount+ is certainly the place to go, whether you're looking for animated classics like SpongeBob SquarePants or live-action sitcoms like iCarly.

No official release date or official release timeframe has been given for Good Burger 2 as yet following its announcement. If we were to guess, we would surmise that we could see Good Burger 2 released on Paramount+ as early as the end of the year.

What Is the Plot of Good Burger 2?

Image via Nickelodeon

The official plot synopsis of Good Burger 2 reads as follows:

Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

It appears that years later, Ed has gone from cashier to manager for his years of service at Good Burger, which actually was the premise of the character's return in the All That revival, showing that the film will continue to keep continuity with the prior versions of Ed. If Ed is in charge now, him being Dexter's boss will certainly lead to some wacky situations.

Who Is Making Good Burger 2?

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell aren't the only ones returning to the Good Burger-verse. The original scribes behind All That and the original Good Burger, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert are set to once again pen the screenplay for the sequel in addition to producing it. Also joining them is fellow All That writer and actor, James III. Finally, experienced comedy filmmaker Phil Traill (Chalet Girl) will be taking up directing duties.

Who Is Starring in Good Burger 2?

Anyone who is even remotely familiar with sketch comedy is familiar with Kenan Thompson. After the child actor-turned-prolific comedian finished his time on All That, Thompson got his dream job as a Saturday Night Live cast member, even holding the impressive record for most seasons as a member of the cast for twenty seasons. Kel Mitchell also has primarily stayed in the television comedy world, being a major character in the hit comedy series Game Shakers (2015-2019).

No other returning cast members from the original film have been confirmed yet, though we're all holding out that we'll get another cameo from Sinbad.

Related:‘SNL’: Kenan Thompson Keeps Passing Out on The Slingshot Ride

Is the Original Good Burger Film Streaming on Paramount+?

Yes, if you want to get completely caught up on the Good Burger story so far, the original film is available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+. Paramount+ is also the home of seasons 2, 3, 4, and 5 of All That.

Watch Good Burger on Paramount+ Watch All That on Paramount+