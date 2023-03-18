It's been a while since they've last taken your order, but Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are ready to come back for Good Burger 2. The sequel was announced by the duo during their interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount+ also announced that the project is already moving at a fast pace: Production starts as early as May and the movie is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

The set-up for Good Burger 2 was already revealed as well: In the sequel, Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) will reunite at the fast-food restaurant chain and meet a new slate of hilarious employees. Ed, who was depicted as a Good Burger a manager on the 2019 revival series All That, will welcome Dexter back after one of his inventions fails, and he hits rock bottom. Dex starts working on a plan to get back on his feet, but the problem is that this jeopardizes the future of Good Burger.

Kenan Thompson Is Excited to Return For Good Burger 2

In an official statement, Thompson celebrated the sequel getting greenlit and shared his excitement with fans of the franchise:

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Story of Good Burger 2 and What We Can Expect

Mitchell also had a lot to celebrate, and stated that it's "super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.” Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin teased that the sequel will be packed with Easter eggs and cameos, and that it will celebrate the nostalgia of the original movie and series that captivated a whole generation of fans.

The Good Burger segment was originally a sketch within the comedy show All That, and became one of its most popular segments in the mid-90's. The sketch was then evolved into a 1997 comedy movie which premiered worldwide and catapulted Thompson and Mitchell's popularity. Both the sketch and the movie explored the friendship of focused Dex and clueless Ed, whose contrasting personalities always granted good jokes.

Paramount+ is yet to announce a release date for Good Burger 2.