The Big Picture Good Burger 2 brings back the beloved characters of Dexter and Ed in a heartwarming reunion that celebrates the SNICK era and nostalgic humor.

The sequel is punchier and funnier than the original film, with better turns-of-phrase from Ed and stronger references that add to its playful vibe.

While the story may not be masterful and the third act drags slightly, Good Burger 2 delivers on the nostalgia factor for 90s kids who want to see their childhood favorites having fun together again.

Considering that 1997’s Good Burger was a film based on a one-note sketch from a show that was essentially Saturday Night Live for kids, starring a character whose primary character trait is being confused, it’s shocking how enjoyable Good Burger is, and the longevity this almost thirty-year-old film has had. Born from Nickelodeon’s All That series, Good Burger starred Kel Mitchell as the always befuddled Ed and his friend/coworker Dexter, played by Kenan Thompson. In the years since Good Burger, these two have gone their separate ways, with Kenan becoming the longest-running cast member on SNL, and Kel remaining a mainstay of Nickelodeon programming.

But in the last three decades, Kenan & Kel have both frequently returned to their All That roots. The duo revived Good Burger for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and when All That was rebooted in 2019—with Kenan & Kel as executive producers—Ed and Good Burger once again became a major part of the series, as well as many returning favorites from the original show, like Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Even last year, on the Keke Palmer episode of SNL, the duo recreated their Kenan & Kel series. While Mitchell and Thompson’s careers have grown, it’s always been clear that part of their heart still existed on that All That stage.

While, yes, it might sound wild to say that there is now a Good Burger 2 in 2023, it’s that passion and love for those childhood days as these characters that they keep returning to that makes this long-in-the-works sequel mostly delightful. For the audience who grew up with Kenan & Kel, Good Burger 2 is like a celebration of the SNICK era and the childish, silly, but ultimately charming humor of the time. And for Kenan & Kel, Good Burger 2 is the grand reunion it seems they’ve been pining for ever since they went their own ways.

What Is 'Good Burger 2' About?

In the years since the events of the original Good Burger, Dexter has gone on to become an attempted entrepreneur, with Dextreme Industries. When his newest idea, Burn No More, leaves his house in flames, leading to his investors being angry at him and Mark Cuban demanding that he’s owed money, Dexter returns home and back to Good Burger. Dexter also finds that his niece Mia (Kamaia Fairburn), who also works at the Good Burger, is mad at her uncle for spending all of her mom’s money as well. Meanwhile, Ed has remained behind the counter at Good Burger since he was 15, but now, Ed has a wife Edie (Ego Nwodim), and a whole clan of children—mostly named after condiments.

With Ed and Dexter back at the Good Burger, Dexter wants to find a way to become a successful entrepreneur. He might have found his opportunity through Cecil McNevin (Lil Rel Howery) who wants to buy Good Burger for the ominous-sounding MegaCorp and franchise it. While Ed just wants things to stay the same, Dexter seems an opportunity that could be good for the both of them, but could ultimately mean the end of Good Burger again.

'Good Burger 2' Works Because of the Friendship Between Kenan & Kel

Image via Paramount+

In the first Good Burger, Dexter found himself confounded by Ed’s way of thinking, but in Good Burger 2, we find that this pair has remained best friends over the years. Immediately, this makes Good Burger 2 feel like an endearing reunion for these characters and for Kenan & Kel. Every scene of Good Burger 2 seems like these two are going to ruin the cut because they’re so close to smiling at what they’re doing all these years later. With Denberg and Server also making appearances, Good Burger 2 does often feel like a homecoming for this group that grew up together, and honestly, that joy is enough to make this sequel work.

Written by Good Burger writers Keith Kopelow and Heath Seifert, Good Burger 2 is also just punchier and funnier than the original film. The turns-of-phrase from Ed are better, the strange references (one segment sees Ed and Dexter crashing a concert, performed by Nicole Byer, which includes a Reservoir Dogs joke) are stronger, and the vibe is more playful than even the first film. Again, by making Ed and Dexter lifelong friends who stick by each other, there’s also a heartwarming side to this that the original also didn’t have. At least in terms of the humor, Good Burger 2 does tighten up and strengthen what is basically a sketch stretched into 90 minutes.

'Good Burger 2' Is the Fast Food of Movies—But That's Fine!

Image via Paramount+

Granted, Good Burger 2 isn’t going to have a masterful story (although a major part of the story does revolve around the automatization of fast food workers via machines—a weird, unexpected layer to this film), and not surprisingly, this does feel a bit stretched near the end. The third act, especially, drags, as we go through the motions towards the ending, even though it does have a bit of fun with referencing the villains of the first film. Director Phil Traill also can’t help but make Good Burger 2 often seem like a collection of cameos, and while it never quite takes away from Kenan & Kel, it does sometimes feel like there’s not enough space for all the guests who want to show up.

But let’s be honest: if you’re watching Good Burger 2, you’re probably not interested in a deeper story or something that screams brilliant comedy. Rather, you’re a 90s kid who wants to see two childhood favorites having fun together again. And in that regard, Good Burger 2 does deliver. Akin to how Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back celebrated that duo through goofy antics and an obscene amount of cameos, Good Burger 2 takes that same approach for those who grew up wishing to be on All That. Good Burger 2 certainly isn’t a masterpiece, but Kenan & Kel still have the special sauce that makes this film work.

Rating: B-

Good Burger 2 is now available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

