Nearly 25 years after the release of Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson's iconic '90s comedy Good Burger, we may be returning to the home of the Good Burger. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson shocked everyone, saying that the script was ready for a Good Burger 2 and that the sequel was much closer than anyone could've imagined. Now, Mitchell brought the receipts, doubling down on the news with a new Instagram video showing off the script in a massive tease for the legacy sequel.

"Now we’re cooking! Table read went really good! Good vibes! Good Laughs, Good Burgers!" Mitchell's post reads, showing just how far along the project is. On Sunday, Thompson spoke about the work that's been going on behind the scenes to get the film done, telling ET, "We're getting really close on Good Burger 2. It's gonna happen, and I think it's gonna happen soon. We're gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it's gonna happen. It's closer than it's ever been. So, I don't think anything is gonna derail it."

Good Burger was the culmination of Thompson and Mitchell's height at Nickelodeon. After they became standouts on the hit series All That where the Good Burger skit originated and later earned their own mega-popular series in Kenan & Kel, Good Burger was the next logical step forward, bringing their comedy to the big screen in all its wacky glory. The duo has been hinting at a potential return to Good Burger for some time, even joining forces for a bit on The Tonight Show based on the film back in 2015. Since then, they've time and again reiterated their interest in reviving the film in some capacity, whether that be as a series or as a sequel film.

Image via Nickelodeon

This all comes in the wake of Mitchell and Thompson's reunion at the 2022 Emmys during which the comedy duo teased a sequel to their '90s classic coming next year. With that surprise, the two brought Good Burger back into the public consciousness, but there's no telling when the new film could see the light of day.

In the 25 years since Good Burger, Thompson has kept busy as SNL's most-tenured cast member while Mitchell has taken on a variety of roles, including a return to All That with Season 11. Despite how long it's been since the two were Nickelodeon stars as Kenan & Kel, Thompson assured fans that Mitchell hasn't lost a step since the two were yukking it up together as the comedy duo. He added, "It's like old slippers, and that character is just ripe for jokes. We read like, over 100 pages and laughed the whole time. It was so much fun."

We'll have more coverage here at Collider as Good Burger 2 gets underway. See Mitchell's video of the script below.