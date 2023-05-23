For millennials, there may have been no greater news than the announcement that production on Paramount's Good Burger 2, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1990s comedy film Good Burger, was underway. Now, a series of photos courtesy of CBR have revealed the first look at the film's upcoming restaurant.

The photos were taken by CBR on the set of Good Burger 2 in North Providence, Rhode Island. They depict an abandoned Friendly's restaurant that has been converted into the iconic home of the Good Burger. Though the sequel will take place 26 years after the original, the restaurant set appears to have kept some of the 1990s charm while still being updated to have a more modern feel . The set is complete with graffiti of 'Good Burger' and the famous 'Ed's Sauce!' on the windows, with decals slapped on the sides of the restaurant that show off some of the menu's offerings. However, CBR reported that the restaurant's interior was empty, so while the film has begun production, it is possible that there is still more of this particular set to be constructed.

While details on the film's plot remain slim, Good Burger 2 will once again star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in their iconic roles as Dex and Ed, respectively. A logline for the film reads, "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.” No other cast has been announced, but the film is being directed by Phil Traill from a screenplay by Kevin M. Kopelow and Heath Seifert. The writing pair are known for their collaborations with Thompson and Mitchell, and also penned the original film in 1997.

The Road to Good Burger 2 Has Been a Long One

Fans of the cult classic had been asking for a sequel to Good Burger for decades, and both Thompson and Mitchell had repeatedly expressed interest in returning to the restaurant. However, there was little to no movement on the production front for years, despite continued whispers that Good Burger 2 was in the works. The director of the original film and Paramount's current CEO, Brian Robbins, had even expressed interest in adapting Good Burger as an animated series, though these plans eventually fizzled out.

The pressure was heightened after Mitchell returned as a Good Burger manager on the 2019 revival series of All That, the show on which the initial Good Burger sketch originated in the 1990s. After years of anticipation, Thompson and Mitchell revealed in 2022 they had begun working on the sequel, and later announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that production on Good Burger 2 would begin in 2023, after Paramount officially greenlit the sequel. While no exact date has been announced, the studio is planning to release Good Burger 2 on Paramount+ later this year.

The photos of the Good Burger set can be seen below:

