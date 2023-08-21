The Big Picture Dex and Ed are back in Good Burger 2, welcoming customers to the iconic restaurant with a wacky follow-up to the Nickelodeon classic.

The sequel picks up with Dex and Ed in the modern day, with Ed now in charge of the reconstructed restaurant and Dex searching for something more.

The teaser shows a chaotic reunion between the two friends, involving a car crash and a brand-new adventure with their new co-workers.

Dex and Ed are officially back and ready to welcome customers back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Paramount+ released the first teaser for the upcoming sequel Good Burger 2 which shows Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell stepping back into their original roles for a wacky follow-up to the Nickelodeon classic based on their classic sketch from All That.

Good Burger 2 picks up with Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) in the modern day after the failure of another of the former's inventions. Looking for a pick-me-up, he finds some help from Ed who welcomes him back into the Good Burger fold. The two friends who forged a bond while fighting the evil Mondo Burger now have a whole new crew at their disposal with Ed now in charge of the restaurant which has been reconstructed to its original glory. Dex is still desperate for something more, though. He devises a plan that could get him back on his feet, but it puts the burger joint back in jeopardy once again.

Their reunion in the teaser is about as fitting as possible as it involves a car crash. In the original film, Ed causes the accident that sent Dex into debt and into the walls of Good Burger in the first place for one unforgettable summer in 1997. This time around, the teaser sees Ed nearly car-burger Dex to death himself in the brand new Burgermobile, flipping him into the passenger seat for a brand-new adventure with their new co-workers. Despite being 26 years since they last served up Good Burgers together, they're still as chaotic as ever as Ed shows when he tests a pitcher of water to ensure it is indeed water.

Image via CBR

Who's Involved in Good Burger 2?

Beyond the dynamic duo of Thompson and Mitchell, several of the original Good Burger cast members will be reprising their roles for the sequel, including Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz make up the newcomers with more celebrity cameos to come as the film gets closer to release. Original writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert have returned to cook up the screenplay for the sequel along with All That alum James III while Phil Traill takes on directorial duties.

Good Burger 2 arrives on Paramount+ this Fall. Check out the teaser below.