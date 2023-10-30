The Big Picture Ed and Dex reunite in Good Burger 2, welcoming viewers back to the chaotic world of fast food with their zany adventures and mixed results.

In a disastrous turn of events, Ed and Dex strike a deal with the sinister Mega Corp, leading to the firing of Good Burger employees and their replacement with robots.

The star-studded sequel features a lengthy list of cameos, including Rob Gronkowski and Kai Cenat, adding to the excitement of this long-awaited film premiering on November 22.

It's nearly time to return to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. In less than a month, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reunite on Paramount+ for the much-anticipated sequel to their 1997 classic teen movie Good Burger based on the sketches from the comedy series All That. The first full trailer for Good Burger 2 promises new chaotic adventures for Ed and Dex filled with appearances from their former co-stars and new blood brought in to work the line.

Ed and Dex are back in the new and improved Burger Mobile to start the trailer, preparing to head back to work at the restaurant where it all began. Dex has fallen on hard times and, ever the good friend, Ed welcomes him back into the Good Burger fold complete with the same uniform and a new crew. Things are just as zany as always with Ed continuing to bring his chaotic energy to the world of fast food with mixed results. At the end of the day, though, what's most important is that these two friends are back and working together again.

Unfortunately for the burger-slinging duo, it's not all fun and games in Good Burger 2. As Dex tries to find a way to pick himself back up after his latest invention failed him, he inadvertently lands Good Burger and Ed in a whole new disastrous situation after they strike a deal with the totally not sinister Mega Corp. They're promised Mega Good Burgers in every city across the globe with profits that rise through the roof. Neither Dex nor Ed are businessmen though, and they instead get played by Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery who appears as a dastardly Mega Corp bigwigs. Through their deal, Mega Corp fires everyone from Good Burger and begins replacing the employees with robots including a slightly less chaotic AI Ed. Good Burger 2 is not the first film to the first film this year to tackle the threat of AI, but it might be the wildest as Ed and Dex do what they can to take down Mega Corp and put Good Burger back in the hands of humans.

'Good Burger 2' Promises Cameos Galore

Keen-eyed viewers will notice several stars popping up throughout the Good Burger 2 trailer alongside Thompson and Mitchell. Compared to the original, the sequel has bolstered its ranks with Kamaia Fairburn, Fabrizio Guido, Anabel Graetz, Alex R. Hibbert, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Emily Hinkler all set to step into the iconic restaurant for the first time alongside the returning talents of Carmen Electra, Josh Server, and Lori Beth Denberg. The list of cameos is a lengthy one, with the likes of former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski and popular streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat popping up in the trailer with Marsai Martin, Yung Gravy, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Ron Funches, Flula Borg, Molly Kearney, Matt Friend, Ego Nwodim, and Mark Cuban all listed.

Writing the film is none other than the original Good Burger writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert alongside another All That alum in James III. Comedy director Phil Traill, who most recently helmed episodes from hits American Auto and Single Drunk Female, is behind the camera.

Good Burger 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 22 in the U.S. and Canada. Read our official guide for everything you need to know about this long-awaited sequel. Check out the trailer below.