The cult classic comedy film Good Burger, released in 1997, is finally getting a sequel, and fans of the original Nickelodeon movie are wondering what happened to all the dudes after that special, saucy night at the underdog burger joint.

Good Burger was based on an All That skit of the same name, which starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. The two leads worked together on a number of projects throughout the years, most notably the fictionalized series of their friendship, Kenan and Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2000. The actors would be featured alongside each other in a number of Good Burger and Nickelodeon throwbacks and references over the years, including competing against each other in a revival of Double Dare in 2018 and poking fun at the good ole days of Good Burger in a Tonight Show skit alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Good Burger 2, which is set 26 years after the original, is scheduled to be released in November 2023, with Thompson and Mitchell reprising their roles. The plot states that burger delivery boy turned inventor Dexter is out of his luck, and must lean on his good pal Ed for help, reuniting at the Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, once more. Fans can’t wait to see if the sequel can somehow make Good Burger "even gooder." And while we wait for our order of a double Good Burger, let’s see what all the dudes have been up to the past 26 years.

Kel Mitchell as Ed

You can’t think of Good Burger without hearing Kel Mitchell’s voice asking

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”

Outside of his Nickelodeon roles, Mitchell is most known for portraying the Invisible Boy in 1999’s superhero spoof movie Mystery Men; a film that Mitchell also wants to make a sequel to. He began his acting career on the sketch comedy series All That at the age of 15, and along with acting, he released a handful of rap and rock singles. Good Burger fans will recognize his voice as grape-nose-boy Ed singing “We’re All Dudes" alongside the punk band Less Than Jake.

Off camera, Mitchell appeared in two stage productions, Affairs, and Laundromat. He later made his writing and producing debut in Dance Fu, a dance-based martial arts comedy in which he stars alongside Cedric the Entertainer, who directed the 2008 film.

Mitchell has gone on to make a number of guest appearances and hosting roles on shows such as Attack of the Show!, Loiter Squad, and most recently, A Black Lady Sketch Show.

In his personal life, Mitchell is a father of four and focuses on his faith and role as a youth pastor.

Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed

In Good Burger, Kenan Thompson co-starred as Dexter Reed, a teen whose summer plans go wrong when he crashes his mom’s car on the last day of school.

Thompson began his acting career as an entertainment reporter with the CNN show Real News for Kids. In 1994, he began his starring role alongside Kel Mitchell in the Nickelodeon Show All That, and went on to star alongside Mitchell in their self-titled series.

Thompson notably joined the cast of SNL in 2003 and was the first cast member to have been born after the show’s premiere in 1975. Thompson is known as the longest-tenured cast member of the show and holds the record for the most celebrity impressions. One of his most notable accomplishments though, was in 2013, after years of portraying black female characters (including the dehydrated Mondo Burger customer in Good Burger), Thompson declared he would no longer portray the characters, and instead demanded SNL hire black women to fill the roles. His writing for SNL has gotten him a number of Emmy nominations, along with one win. His songwriting skills have also brought him praise, and with his 20 years on the series, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Along with the Good Burger sequel, Thompson has a number of voice acting roles coming up, including reprising his role of Tiny Diamond, a hip-hop tiny troll in the Trolls film series.

Outside of his acting roles, Thompson co-founded the Artists for Artists (AFA) production company and talent incubator in 2021. In his personal life, the comedian co-parents two daughters alongside model Christina Evangeline.

Linda Cardellini as Heather

In Good Burger, Linda Cardellini portrayed Heather, a mental hospital patient who has a cute head and a crush on Ed.

Cardellini began her acting career with guest appearances on Boy Meets World, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and the Clueless series, before landing the starring role of Lindsey Weir on Freaks and Geeks, alongside young Jason Segel, Seth Rogen, and Martin Starr. In 2002, she starred as Velma in Scooby-Doo and reprised her role in the 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and went on to have a prolific career in both film and television. She recently appeared as Agent 19, aka Laura Barton in the MCU, starred as Judy Hale in Netflix series Dead to Me (for which she has been nominated for a number of awards), and voiced Rocket’s friend Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Outside of acting, Cardellini famously dated her Freaks and Geeks costar Jason Segel, though this was short-lived. Currently, she is a mother to daughter Lilah-Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Steven Rodriguez.

Sinbad as Mr.Wheat

Comedian Sinbad, under a fake afro and colorful clothing, brought to life the accident-prone Mr.Wheat, Dexter’s teacher who sees his potential but doesn’t see him coming when Dexter swerves into his car on the way home.

Sinbad began his acting career in the 80s but had started doing comedy much earlier, performing stand-up while on base in the Air Force. He rose to fame in the 90s and starred in his own sitcom titled The Sinbad Show. He is also known for his notable roles of Otto in Coneheads, and Myron, a disgruntled mail worker in the holiday comedy Jingle All the Way. In recent years the comedian has taken on voice a number of voice acting roles, as well as making a guest appearance on the surreal series Atlanta. Sinbad has not taken on any acting roles since 2022 as he has been recovering from a stroke.

Abe Vigoda as Otis

Abe Vigoda portrayed Otis, the aging fry cook of Good Burger. At 77 years old he laments about how he should have died years ago, as he sports his oxygen mask in a restaurant full of teens. He’d later steal an ice cream truck with Ed and Dexter as they escape from Demented Hills.

The character actor began his acting career in the 1940s in the dramatic television series Suspense. He would later take on guest star roles in series such as Dark Shadows before landing the role he is most known for, Sal Tessio in The Godfather films; a role he landed at an open call without an agent.

Vigoda, who is celebrated for his physical acting and comedic timing, passed away in 2016 at the age of 94. Fans are hoping the upcoming sequel will pay some form of tribute to the actor in some way.

Jan Schweiterman as Kurt Bozwell

Hey, check it Ed, it’s the Mondo Idiot. Jan Schweiterman portrayed Kurt Boswell, the hyper-bro, ill-tempered owner of Mondo Burger with plenty of cheesy one-liners up his shiny sleeves.

Prior to Good Burger, Schweiterman had small roles in the television series McKenna and ER. After Mondo Burger was taken down by the Good Burger underdogs, Schweiterman saw fairly steady work, though he eventually took a seven-year hiatus from acting, returning for a singular film titled Along the Way in 2007.

Shar Jackson as Monique

Shar Jackson made her mark as Monique, a Good Burger employee who Dexter has a crush on, stating she is “all that”, a nod to the show that inspired the movie. Prior to Good Burger, Jackson was acting regularly in sitcoms from My So-Called Life to The Steve Harvey Show, and is best known for her role of Niecy Jackson in the long-running series Moesha. Most recently the actress appeared in the dramatic comedy series Shameless and as Jocelyn King in the gritty drama A Polished Soul. Jackson is set to reprise her role of Monique in the upcoming Good Burger 2. Fans can’t wait to see what has come of the sassy and smart Monique, who was unafraid to hold Dexter accountable for his shady behavior.

Jackson is a mother of four children, two of whom she shares with dancer Kevin Federline.

Carmen Electra as Roxanne

Carmen Electra made a sultry appearance as Roxanne, a woman under Mondo Burger’s employment. In the film, she was tasked with flirting with Ed in an attempt to get the recipe to his secret sauce, though her attempts were painfully unsuccessful.

Electra was just starting her acting career when she took on the role of Roxanne in Good Burger. Prior to her Mondo role, the actress was cast as Lani McKenzie in Baywatch, one of her most notable roles, and appeared in her first Playboy magazine. The same year as her role as the saucy seductress Roxanne, Electra appeared in an episode of All That alongside her Good Burger costars. Electra, who has had a prolific acting career, is most known for her appearances in the Scary Movie horror spoof films and has made an astonishing number of guest star appearances. Electra has not acted since 2018, though she is set to appear in the upcoming martial arts comedy, Rise of the Tarragon.