"Welcome to good burger, home of the good burger. Can I take your order?"

Good Burger is a staple of every 90s kid's repertoire. We can all instantly quote "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?" without pause, and we're ready to head back into the world of Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Now, fans can bring home a brand new Good Burger Blu-ray steelbook that provides a look into the origins of the film, the sketch that started it all on All That, and more!

Heading our way on July 19, 2022, from Paramount Home Entertainment, the steelbook copy of Good Burger and is a special edition of the film given its 25th-anniversary status. Let's take a moment to pretend that Good Burger is not 25 years old because that means all the 90s kids who watched it growing up and quoted it are older than 25 years old and that feels like a lie.

It's nice to know though that movies like Good Burger are getting their moment in the sun with special editions like this. The steelbook treatment is often reserved for movies that are deemed "classics" and while we all grew up thinking that Good Burger was the cream of the crop when it comes to comedy, and it is nice to know that we were all right.

Image via Nickelodeon

Directed by Brian Robbins, the film was based on a sketch and brought us Thompson and Mitchell as stars and showed the world just how talented the two were. That became a turning point for comedy, for kids who got into sketch comedy because of their work, and it's going to be a great film to add to your collection on July 19!

The Good Burger Blu-ray SteelBook includes the original “Good Burger” sketch from “All That” and access to a digital copy of the film.

You can read more about the Good Burger steelbook below:

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprised their roles from the wildly popular sketch on Nickelodeon’s groundbreaking “All That” for this big screen romp directed by Brian Robbins (Varsity Blues). Capturing the high energy and hilarious antics of two teenagers trying to save the burger joint where they work, GOOD BURGER was the first big screen adaptation based on characters from the Nickelodeon universe. The film was originally released on July 25, 1997 and features a fantastic ensemble cast, including Abe Vigoda, Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Linda Cardellini, and George Clinton. When Mondo Burger's high-tech hamburger haven opens across the street from the tiny Good Burger diner, Ed (Mitchell) and Dexter (Thompson) find themselves in an uproarious battle with big business.

Check out the steelbook below: