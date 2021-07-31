You’ve heard of Disney and Pixar, and of course you’ve heard about anime - but what about donghua? Despite the slow rise to fame of the original Chinese animation, also known as Donghua, China’s animation industry is the third largest in the world — and only getting bigger.

The two films to be discussed in this article - Big Fish & Begonia and The Legend of Hei were chosen for three reasons. The first was that they were brought up on multiple film lists multiple times (after all, repeated mentions have to count for something, right)? Secondly, they were all 2D films (as that is our topic today). And finally, they were the most accessible. Although there were lots of other interesting films, for example a joint effort with Japanese animation studio Madhouse focused on a golden Tibetan Mastiff, that I just couldn’t cover because you can’t rent it.

Despite some movies being harder to stream, don't let the "sudden" popularity of Chinese animation fool you - Donghua has its own deep roots.The influential artists that started it all were the Wan Brothers. The Brothers took inspiration from their love of painting, puppetry, and old American cartoons (such as Popeye the Sailor Man and Betty Boop).Their first work was an animated short called Uproar in the Studio (but you can’t rent that) in 1926 - 2 years before Walt Disney's Steamboat Willie in 1929. In return, Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937) inspired the Wan brothers to create one of their most successful works, Princess Iron Fan (1941). (Fun fact: The film was a huge inspiration for teenage Osamu Tezuka, the creator of Astro Boy.)

The animation boom couldn't last, though. The invasion of China and the outbreak of World War II slowed down the production of Chinese animation a great deal but never killed it. After the war, the Wan Brothers made their renowned passion project - Havoc in Heaven (1964). Havoc in Heaven opened the door to the future of Chinese animation by proving that although Animated films took more time and effort to produce, they could make a lot of money.

Big Fish & Begonia (2016)

Image via Beijing Enlight Media

Despite the 57 years since Havoc in Heaven, folklore-inspired fantasy is still a staple of 2D animation. Big Fish & Begonia, one of the most popular modern 2D films from China, takes its inspiration from Chinese Taoist myths. The story follows Chun, a young girl from a spirit world that controls things like the tide and changing seasons in our world. When Chun comes of age, she is allowed to visit the human world for a couple of days, but when a boy accidentally dies while saving from a net, Chun uses magic to resurrect him - oblivious to the dire consequences she'd set in motion.

Big Fish & Begonia started its life as a 2004 flash animation that was brought into the public eye by a Kickstarter. Viewers were impressed with its similarity to the fanatical vibe of animation dynamo Studio Ghibli. Chinese culture oozes through the setting's detailed background art and mythology-inspired story.There are some really great moments of detailed animation thought the film, especially of nature - scenes of vines twisting upward and branches creaking to life are outstanding, but nobody would expect less from Studio Mir (the studio responsible for The Legend of Korra). While the classical tale of hubris and kids making immature choices may frustrate some viewers, Big Fish & Begonia is worth watching for the animation spectacle alone.

The Legend of Hei (2019)

Another film with a fantastical backdrop, a spunky child, and a great animation spectacle (this time fight scenes instead of nature, although there is a bit of that too) is The Legend of Hei. The story focuses on Hei, a young cat spirit who's been forced from his home by deforestation. On his adventures, he meets other souls and surprisingly kind humans making him question where his allegiances truly lie.

The Legend of Hei is actually a prequel movie to a Chinese webtoon of the same name developed by Chinese artist Zhang Ping (Pseudonym MTJJ). It's got a fascinating setting: a world where the supernatural (spirits, magic, or minor gods) and the urban (modern tech and cities, both of which may be a stand-in for Western Colonization) try to coexist and clash. The movie also boasts some of the best special effects and imaginative fight scenes in modern media. There's a fight scene in a city where one character manipulates metal and uses cars, building foundations, and bridges to fight. The quality is scrumptious. The Legend of Hei's combination of imaginative setting, strong animation, and humor based on the interactions of its two main leads (the scrappy but adorable lead Hei and the powerful but restlessly deadpan Infinity) makes this a must-watch.

Cultural Observations

Before closing, there are a few spoiler-ish observations that link these films together culturally that some of you might find interesting. All three of these movies seem to have some form of cultural struggles from "overlapping." In Big Fish & Begonia, the struggle was between the "natural order" and "human" emotions. The Legend of Hei has a bit more obvious version of it, with its conflict between Humans (their deforestation and urban jungles) and the opposing natural spirits. (The Legend of Hei's version allows for another take of Western culture being forced into other places by globalization, but who knows.)

In some ways, it Ames sense that traditionally animated doungha movies aren't that widespread. To keep in step with the competition (read: Disney), it makes sense from a marketing standpoint to create 3D animation because it's the standard (and is technically cheaper. It's where the future of animation is considered to be. It also doesn't help that so many of the celebrated films from Chinese animation, such as Nezha Kills the Dragon King (1979) and Lotus Lantern (1999), aren't available for streaming in the United States.

Although most well-known donghua films are 3D animation, 2D films like Big Fish & Begonia and The Legend of Heistill deserve some spotlight. These films offer us an introduction to Eastern Asia through fluid, imaginative, and drool-worthy animation.

KEEP READING: If You're a Fan of Fantasy Horror, Netflix's 'Trese' Is the Anime for You

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch 'The Green Knight': Where to See Dev Patel's New Epic Fantasy Movie Right Now A spooky, surreal take on Arthurian legend, The Green Knight is (finally) arriving on the big screen.

Read Next